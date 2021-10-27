FLSmidth: Too Early to Buy the Stock, Handelsbanken Says
- (PLX AI) – It's too early to buy into FLSmidth shares, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock.
- Price target DKK 210, implying 14% downside
- Demand in the mining sector looks solid for the rest of the year, but we can't ignore the challenges in the cement division, Handelsbanken says
- We see better potential elsewhere in the sector: Handelsbanken
