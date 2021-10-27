checkAd

FLSmidth: Too Early to Buy the Stock, Handelsbanken Says

Autor: PLX AI
27.10.2021, 08:41  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – It's too early to buy into FLSmidth shares, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock.Price target DKK 210, implying 14% downsideDemand in the mining sector looks solid for the rest of the year, but we …

  • (PLX AI) – It's too early to buy into FLSmidth shares, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock.
  • Price target DKK 210, implying 14% downside
  • Demand in the mining sector looks solid for the rest of the year, but we can't ignore the challenges in the cement division, Handelsbanken says
  • We see better potential elsewhere in the sector: Handelsbanken
FLSmidth & A/S Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FLSmidth: Too Early to Buy the Stock, Handelsbanken Says (PLX AI) – It's too early to buy into FLSmidth shares, Handelsbanken analysts said, reiterating a sell recommendation on the stock.Price target DKK 210, implying 14% downsideDemand in the mining sector looks solid for the rest of the year, but we …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus
AMD Q3 EPS USD 0.75 vs. Estimate USD 0.6
Alphabet Q3 EPS, Revenue Significantly Higher Than Estimates
QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End
Campari 9-Month Earnings Top Expectations; Sees Momentum for Q4
Visa Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates; Dividend Increased
Ambu Short Position Initiated By Kintbury Capital
Kindred Expects Dutch License in Q2 2022
Finnair Soars 6% as Smaller EBIT Loss Signals Improved Profitability
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Elia Says German Regulator Decision Would Lead to Earnings Cut from 2024
Nel Hydrogen Gets PEM Electrolyzer Contract Worth $2.6 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Reduced By Albar Capital
PLX AI | Analysen
01.10.21FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Initiated By WorldQuant
PLX AI | Analysen