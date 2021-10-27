checkAd

Kindred Drops 12% After Weak Earnings, Outlook Below Consensus

Autor: PLX AI
27.10.2021, 10:01   

(PLX AI) – Kindred shares dropped 12% after earnings for the third quarter and outlook for the fourth came in below analyst expectations.Kindred Q3 gross winnings revenue GBP 298.4 million vs. estimate GBP 341 millionQ4 outlook for gross winnings …

  • (PLX AI) – Kindred shares dropped 12% after earnings for the third quarter and outlook for the fourth came in below analyst expectations.
  • Kindred Q3 gross winnings revenue GBP 298.4 million vs. estimate GBP 341 million
  • Q4 outlook for gross winnings revenue was GBP 220-260 million, much lower than consensus of GBP 311 million
  • The weaker-than-expected Q3 is due to a soft performance from the sportsbook and in France, which is a key revenue generator for Kindred
  • Meanwhile, the company said last night it would stay closed to Dutch residence until getting a license, estimated in Q2 of next year
Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrKindred Q3 Adjusted EBITDA GBP 84.2 Million vs. Estimate GBP 94 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
26.10.21Kindred Expects Dutch License in Q2 2022
PLX AI | Analysen
04.10.21Kindred Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrade on Dutch Revenue Loss
PLX AI | Analysen
30.09.21Kindred Is Latest to Stop Online Gambling Services to Dutch Citizens
PLX AI | Analysen