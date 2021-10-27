Kindred Drops 12% After Weak Earnings, Outlook Below Consensus Autor: PLX AI | 27.10.2021, 10:01 | | 0 | 0 27.10.2021, 10:01 | (PLX AI) – Kindred shares dropped 12% after earnings for the third quarter and outlook for the fourth came in below analyst expectations.Kindred Q3 gross winnings revenue GBP 298.4 million vs. estimate GBP 341 millionQ4 outlook for gross winnings … (PLX AI) – Kindred shares dropped 12% after earnings for the third quarter and outlook for the fourth came in below analyst expectations.Kindred Q3 gross winnings revenue GBP 298.4 million vs. estimate GBP 341 millionQ4 outlook for gross winnings … (PLX AI) – Kindred shares dropped 12% after earnings for the third quarter and outlook for the fourth came in below analyst expectations.

Kindred Q3 gross winnings revenue GBP 298.4 million vs. estimate GBP 341 million

Q4 outlook for gross winnings revenue was GBP 220-260 million, much lower than consensus of GBP 311 million

The weaker-than-expected Q3 is due to a soft performance from the sportsbook and in France, which is a key revenue generator for Kindred

Meanwhile, the company said last night it would stay closed to Dutch residence until getting a license, estimated in Q2 of next year



