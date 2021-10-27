Alfa Laval Rises Again as Analysts Upgrade After Earnings Autor: PLX AI | 27.10.2021, 10:11 | | 0 | 0 27.10.2021, 10:11 | (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares rose for a second day after analysts upgraded price targets after yesterday's earnings beat.Order growth is going to materialize in 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux said, lifting price target to SEK 350 from SEK 325Alfa Laval is … (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares rose for a second day after analysts upgraded price targets after yesterday's earnings beat.Order growth is going to materialize in 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux said, lifting price target to SEK 350 from SEK 325Alfa Laval is … (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares rose for a second day after analysts upgraded price targets after yesterday's earnings beat.

Order growth is going to materialize in 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux said, lifting price target to SEK 350 from SEK 325

Alfa Laval is attractively positioned and has potential for further order recovery, Danske said, lifting price target to SEK 370 from SEK 340

The company's higher spending underlines potential in attractive clean-tech exposure, DNB said, lifting price target to SEK 360 from SEK 355



