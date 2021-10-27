checkAd

Novozymes Falls as DNB, Kepler Keep Sell Despite Earnings Beat

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Novozymes shares fell more than 2%, completing a retracement after initial gains on the back of better-than-expected earnings yesterday. The guidance upgrade was merely catching up with consensus, and Novozymes has a growth profile that …

  • (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares fell more than 2%, completing a retracement after initial gains on the back of better-than-expected earnings yesterday.
  • The guidance upgrade was merely catching up with consensus, and Novozymes has a growth profile that doesn't justify its valuation, DNB said, reiterating sell
  • The risk/reward is unfavorable given the low visibility and organic growth outlook: DNB
  • Novozymes has a credible new strategy, but current valuation is at a premium, Kepler said, maintaining a reduce rating on the stock
