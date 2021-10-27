Equinor Falls 3% as Traders Take Profits After 3-Month Gain
- (PLX AI) – Equinor shares are down 3% despite an earnings beat and increased share buyback, as traders took profits after a 3-month gain.
- Equinor Q3 net operating income was USD 9,570 million vs. estimate USD 7,400 million, and the share buyback was increased to USD 1 billion from US 300 million
- Shares have been gaining for months as the company is benefitting from the soaring natural gas price
- However, it must be assumed that there might be losses to match the extraordinary gains in Q3 over the next 2 quarters, and there is a high-probability of profit-taking today, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
