Equinor Falls 3% as Traders Take Profits After 3-Month Gain Autor: PLX AI | 27.10.2021, 10:33 | | 62 0 | 0 27.10.2021, 10:33 | (PLX AI) – Equinor shares are down 3% despite an earnings beat and increased share buyback, as traders took profits after a 3-month gain. Equinor Q3 net operating income was USD 9,570 million vs. estimate USD 7,400 million, and the share buyback was … (PLX AI) – Equinor shares are down 3% despite an earnings beat and increased share buyback, as traders took profits after a 3-month gain. Equinor Q3 net operating income was USD 9,570 million vs. estimate USD 7,400 million, and the share buyback was … (PLX AI) – Equinor shares are down 3% despite an earnings beat and increased share buyback, as traders took profits after a 3-month gain.

Equinor Q3 net operating income was USD 9,570 million vs. estimate USD 7,400 million, and the share buyback was increased to USD 1 billion from US 300 million

Shares have been gaining for months as the company is benefitting from the soaring natural gas price

However, it must be assumed that there might be losses to match the extraordinary gains in Q3 over the next 2 quarters, and there is a high-probability of profit-taking today, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said



