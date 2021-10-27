Element79 Gold Announces New Drill Program at Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that Plutus Gold Corp. ("Plutus Gold") has begun its Fall Drill Program (the "Drill …

Element79 Gold has signed a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in Plutus Gold, which holds the option to acquire the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project (see news release dated August 25, 2021). While Element79 Gold's due diligence review remains ongoing, it has progressed sufficiently that the Company has opted to finance Plutus Gold's Drill Program via a drawable loan facility up to $1,100,000 CAD in order to facilitate the fulfillment of Plutus Gold's final obligations remaining under the Option Agreement between Plutus Gold and Gitennes Exploration Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ( "Element79 Gold" , the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Plutus Gold Corp. ("Plutus Gold") has begun its Fall Drill Program (the "Drill Program") on the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project ("Snowbird Project"), following up on historical drilling that has returned up to 8,508 g/t gold and 2,900 g/t silver over 0.15 meters. 1

3,000m Fall Drill Program

The Fall Drill Program will include a minimum of 3,000m of drilling that will test the Snowbird Project mineralized system (the "Gold System") below 400m vertical depth (the maximum depth to which the Gold System has been tested to date). The Gold System is interpreted to be a mesothermal (orogenic) system, which are known to have excellent depth continuity extending to several kilometers.2

"The distinct geological similarities the Snowbird Project holds to deposits that have proven significant depth of mineralization is an exciting driver behind the current Drill Program," remarked James Tworek, President and CEO of Element79 Gold. "The shallow historic drilling may have only scratched the surface of high-grade gold mineralization in the Snowbird mineralized system."

In addition to following up on previous high-grade intercepts, the drill program will attempt to define higher-grade shoots within the Gold System. Additionally, drilling will attempt to extend the North Zone, where recent drilling has intersected some of the most consistent grades.

Looking Forward: 43-101 Technical Report, and Additional Drilling

Element79 Gold's intent upon closing the Snowbird Project acquisition is to advance the Snowbird Project to a 43-101 compliant resource. Significant additional drilling, in the order of 10,000 to 20,000 meters, will be required to advance the Project to the resource stage. Future drill programs for 2022 and beyond will be developed based on the results of the current Drill Program. The 43-101 Technical Report for the Snowbird Project, in progress by Axiom Exploration Group Inc., is expected to be completed by mid-December 2021.