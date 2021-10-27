Metsa Board Q3 EBIT Tops Consensus; Revenue Below
(PLX AI) – Metsa Board comparable operating result in October – December 2021 is expected to be weaker than in July–September, the company saysQ3 revenue EUR 516.1 million vs. estimate EUR 525 millionQ3 EBIT EUR 99.4 million vs. estimate EUR 97 …
- (PLX AI) – Metsa Board comparable operating result in October – December 2021 is expected to be weaker than in July–September, the company says
- Q3 revenue EUR 516.1 million vs. estimate EUR 525 million
- Q3 EBIT EUR 99.4 million vs. estimate EUR 97 million
