Siemens Gets Contract for Smart Meter Data Management System in Lithuania Autor: PLX AI | 27.10.2021, 11:06 | | 32 0 | 0 27.10.2021, 11:06 | (PLX AI) – Siemens to provide software solution for smart meter rollout in Lithuania.Siemens will provide Lithuanian distribution system operator ESO with the EnergyIP meter data management system as well as service and maintenance for 10 … (PLX AI) – Siemens to provide software solution for smart meter rollout in Lithuania.Siemens will provide Lithuanian distribution system operator ESO with the EnergyIP meter data management system as well as service and maintenance for 10 … (PLX AI) – Siemens to provide software solution for smart meter rollout in Lithuania.

Siemens will provide Lithuanian distribution system operator ESO with the EnergyIP meter data management system as well as service and maintenance for 10 years

Sagemcom is supplying the 1.2 million smart meters and the Siconia head-end system, which reads the data generated by the meters

Software to help reduce electricity consumption by up to 6 percent, power loss by more than 10 percent Siemens Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Siemens Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer