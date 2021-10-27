checkAd

Siemens Gets Contract for Smart Meter Data Management System in Lithuania

Autor: PLX AI
27.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – Siemens to provide software solution for smart meter rollout in Lithuania.Siemens will provide Lithuanian distribution system operator ESO with the EnergyIP meter data management system as well as service and maintenance for 10 …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens to provide software solution for smart meter rollout in Lithuania.
  • Siemens will provide Lithuanian distribution system operator ESO with the EnergyIP meter data management system as well as service and maintenance for 10 years
  • Sagemcom is supplying the 1.2 million smart meters and the Siconia head-end system, which reads the data generated by the meters
  • Software to help reduce electricity consumption by up to 6 percent, power loss by more than 10 percent
