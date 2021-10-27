checkAd

RepliCel Announces Dermal Injector Update

Testing progresses to next-phase; results lead to some component upgrades to ensure optimal performance, quality compliance, and commercial-scale production capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:REPCF)(TSXV:RP)(FRA:P6P2) ("RepliCel" or the "Company"), a company developing next-generation technologies in aesthetics and orthopedics, provided an update on its dermal injector program.

Early testing results have proven the injector meets all primary product and functionality specifications while revealing some technical issues which have now been addressed regarding the transfer of the pilot-scale technologies to commercial scale production. Based on testing feedback, certain component, software, and production modifications have been made and others are awaiting delivery. These were required to ensure seamless compliance with RepliCel's product specifications and multinational regulatory quality guidelines. The first production run of units will be completed upon successfully passing the early testing round currently underway which involves signing off on all components and commercial-scale production.

"This is why we do testing," added RepliCel CEO, R. Lee Buckler. "Rigorous testing produces a rigorously high-quality product which we can confidently say meets specifications and complies with all relevant safety standards in various markets around the world. While this testing feedback and consequent modifications have pushed back our anticipated timeline for marketing application submission by several weeks, we have continued to make significant progress and meet the anticipated timelines in other areas such as the assembly line for component production and initiating one of the next-phases of testing we call ‘clinical simulation' testing to be conducted at a third party facility using donated, post-surgical human tissue."

The Company looks forward to revealing the pre-commercial device to the market and submitting our marketing application submission to regulators in the weeks to come.

About the RepliCel Dermal Injector Product Line

The RepliCel Dermal Injector Product Line is comprised of a desktop touchscreen control unit wired to a handheld electronic injector wand with a push-button trigger rather than a manual plunger. In addition to offering unparalleled electronic control and consistency of injection depth and dose, the injector includes a cooling element intended to cool the skin to minimize sensation prior to injection. The proprietary consumables include two different multi-needle heads, syringe cartridges, and liners.

