Komo Plant Based Foods Plans to Launch Ghost Kitchen Concept through Komo Eats

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. ( CSE:YUM ) ( OTCQB:KOMOF ) ( FRA:9HB ) (" Komo "), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is near completion of its Komo Eats menu for Komo's ghost kitchen concept, which will offer a selection of freshly made, hot and ready, plant-based comfort meals through on-demand delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Komo is planning to launch Komo Eats next month in Vancouver, British Columbia, where it can make and deliver meals out of its commercial kitchen, which is located close to downtown. The meals have been created using the same principles that were used to create Komo's signature plant based comfort foods - always easy, wholesome and hearty.

"At Komo, we're on a mission to make plant-based meals a staple and the launch of Komo Eats will be another avenue for us to share more hearty and wholesome plant-based favourites," says Komo operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods CEO Jeffrey Ma. "Our team who designed our frozen plant-based products is now finalizing the menu for Komo Eats. We are especially excited to build out this platform as an opportunity to innovate quickly and test out ideas that can potentially become retail products. We have many ideas but the challenge with commercializing products is the time and resources it requires and the uncertainty about whether consumers will embrace a new product in the marketplace. Komo Eats will allow us to get feedback early on to help mitigate this risk and learn about what our customers want. The bonus is that at the same time, we are sharing our mission and building our brand."

In addition to providing an additional revenue stream, Komo Eats will provide useful consumer and other data for product development for Komo's plant-based comfort foods. Other companies, like Upton's Natural and Amy's Kitchen have its Upton Breakroom and Amy's Drive Thru branches to complement their retail brand and products

Ghost kitchens are commercial kitchens that do not have a physical storefront that are used for food preparation and delivery. Komo's ghost kitchen will allow it to launch the Komo Eats brand across multiple delivery apps, generate revenues from food sales and increase its customer base without the costs associated with a restaurant or store front. The potential market for ghost kitchens is significant as, according to Statista, revenue in the restaurant-to-consumer delivery market is projected to reach US$4 Billion in 2021 in Canada alone, with a projected market volume of US$6 Billion by 2025.