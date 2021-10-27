checkAd

PowerBand’s DrivrzXchange Platform on Schedule for Q1 2022 Launch

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 13:15  |  30   |   |   

PowerBand Solutions' DRIVRZ™ products are on track for the official launch in Q1 2022TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FSE:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive …

PowerBand Solutions' DRIVRZ™ products are on track for the official launch in Q1 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FSE:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce that the Company's DrivrzXchange platform is set to resume US rollout in the first quarter of 2022. DrivrzXchange, a multisided marketplace that includes sellers and buyers of all types, uses advanced technologies and third-party applications to offer a seamless and frictionless path for anyone to buy or sell a vehicle.

PowerBand Solutions Inc, along with D2D Auto Auction LLC recently completed a successful 90-day trial launch of DrivrzXchange.com in select US market areas. Over the course of the trial, the Product team behind DrivrzXchange were able to track and observe user activities and utilization using advanced, third-party industry site monitoring tools. Multiple focus groups were also engaged to further understand consumer acceptance of the idea. By identifying user friction points and improving the user experience the company feels that changes currently being implemented such as a companion mobile photo application, streamlined vehicle data capture and improvements to workflows will further increase user adoption.

Darrin Swenson, COO of PowerBand Solutions commented: "We know we have the right product at the right time. Our asset-light, dealer inclusive model is perfectly suited to a time in the industry where both private sellers and dealerships are looking for a platform that can get them more money with less effort for their vehicle. DrivrzXchange eliminates fragmentation and the necessity of having different marketplaces for different audiences. Vertical integration with DrivrzLane and DrivrzFinancial sweetens the offering by giving dealers and consumers with access to the assets that they need, in a safe and transparent environment."

Kelly Jennings, CEO added: "We see the DrivrzXchange platform becoming the natural inventory aggregation site for all types of sellers, and in turn for all types of buyers. Underpinned by DrivrzFinancial's Leasing (and soon finance) as well as complimented by DrivrzLane's dealer pipeline it will see tremendous growth opportunity as we scale it across North America and beyond. It is also easy to see that expanding into other vehicle types is a natural evolution path for the DRIVRZ Platform."

Seite 1 von 3


PowerBand Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PowerBand’s DrivrzXchange Platform on Schedule for Q1 2022 Launch PowerBand Solutions' DRIVRZ™ products are on track for the official launch in Q1 2022TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FSE:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Denali Therapeutics Expand Strategic Partnership for the Discovery and ...
Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Falcon Initiates Geophysical Interpretation - Lithium Potential on Adjacent Ground to ...
374WATER EXPANDS INTO EUROPE Dr. Tali Harif Joins to lead EU Commercialization
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Date and Time for Year Ended August 31, 2021 Earnings Release and ...
Award-Winning Visual Artist Anthony Francisco Tapped As Creative Director for Dolphin Entertainment
Smart Eye Enters into an Agreement to Acquire iMotions and Intends to Raise Equity in a Directed ...
Evotec SE: Announces Launch of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Silver X Begins Expanding Silver-Polymetallic Production Capacity By 20% To 720 TPD at its Nueva ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.10.21PowerBand Announces Recurring Revenue Contracts for DrivrzLane
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21PowerBand Announces Third Quarter Sales Activity and Provides an Operational Update
Accesswire | Analysen