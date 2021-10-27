Pond Naturals Achieves Certification by SCS Global Services (SCS) Under the HACCP-Based Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) Food Safety Program

Significant Milestone for Pond Naturals Allows for Continued Production Scale-upPond also Announces Share Issuance for Advisory ServicesMARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (Pond) …

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (Pond) (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:4OO), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of protein shortages and climate change, announces its subsidiary Pond Naturals Inc has been certified GMP compliant by an independent third party auditor, SCS Global Services (SCS), under the HACCP-based Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) Food Safety Program standard. The certification audit included inspection of the facility and management system against the site's Food Safety Program based on 21 CFR Part 111 (cGMPs for Dietary Supplements).

SCS has been providing global leadership in third-party quality, environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development for three decades. The programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, power generation, retail, and more.

SCS is accredited to provide services under a wide range of nationally and internationally recognized certification programs. Drawing on the integrity and trust built over 30 years of food safety and HACCP expertise, SCS provides third-party independent assessment for GMP compliance. Their skilled GMP auditors are technical experts in multiple food safety industry categories from farm to fork.

President & CEO at Pond, Grant Smith, said: "Through our continued efforts, Pond Naturals has joined other businesses and organizations around the world working to provide products and services that meet the highest environmental, social, or quality standards. This certification validates our continued commitment to quality and good manufacturing practices and allows us to expand our production efforts with a focus on driving revenue through additional and existing clients."

About SCS Global Services

Founded in 1984, SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability veriﬁcation, certiﬁcation, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in natural resource management, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, supply chains, climate mitigation and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Beneﬁt Corporation, reﬂecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.scsglobalservices.com.