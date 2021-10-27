checkAd

Silver Tiger Metals to Present at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall

27.10.2021   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Alpha Bronze, LLC ("Alpha Bronze"), is pleased to announce that Silver Tiger Metals (TSXV:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger Metals" or the "Company"), a Canada based mineral exploration company with projects in Mexico, will be presenting at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT.

Mr. Glenn Jessome, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Tiger Metals will give an overview of the Company. He will present its program - the El Tigre Project in Sonora, Mexico as well as the recently announced (on Oct. 19) impressive drill results: "Silver Tiger intersected 3,856 g/t AgEq over 0.5m in a broader interval of 7.5m grading 491 g/t AgEq in the Sooy Vein." Mr. Jessome will thereafter respond to Investors questions.

Silver Tiger Metals - Town Hall Agenda
CEO Presentation - 15 to 20 minutes
Q&A Session - 10 to 15 minutes

The presentation will be webcast live. You can register to the Virtual Town Hall with the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z2fhJvtJQ6e2fC4MXCOB2g

REGISTER

About Silver Tiger Metals

Headquartered in Halifax, Silver Tiger Metals (TSXV:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) is a silver and gold exploration company operating in Mexico. Silver Tiger is managed by a team of mine finders with extensive experience in exploring and developing large hydrothermal gold projects in Mexico. Silver Tiger's 100% owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is in Sonora, Mexico. For more information, visit https://silvertigermetals.com.

About Alpha Bronze

Founded in 2013, Alpha Bronze is an investor relations firm based in New York. Alpha Bronze is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass IR, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications. The firm has an extensive experience working with emerging growth companies, in the life sciences, tech, consumer and natural resources sectors. Alpha Bronze's aim is to increase awareness for each client among the US investment community. For more info: https://www.alphabronzellc.com

Alpha Bronze, LLC
Mr. Pascal Nigen
Phone: + 1 (917) 385-2160
pnigen@alphabronzellc.com

SOURCE: Alpha Bronze LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669757/Silver-Tiger-Metals-to-Present-at-Al ...

