Smith-Midland Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Release Date

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems today announced it intends to release the results of its operations for the third quarter 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. About Smith-Midland