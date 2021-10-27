GlobeX Data Secures 1.5 million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased announce that it …

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") priced at CA$0.40 per share, and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Common share at a price of $0.80 per share for a two-year term (the "Warrant Term"). The offering has been is fully subscribed and is now closed.

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased announce that it has secured firm commitments of CA$1.5 million in equity financing in the form of Units.

The proceeds of the financing will be allocated to continue to accelerate the marketing of the Company's Sekur encrypted email and messaging solution to the US market and for general purposes, and to spread awareness of the Company and its goals as a publicly listed company, to the general public and the investment community.

The Company will issue another press release once all the regulatory filings have been submitted and will disclose all details in relations to the final amount raised, and any fees paid to third parties, if any.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "As we have started to embark on a big marketing push for our privacy and security solutions, we also are planning to get the message of the Company and what it stands for to the investment community globally, and specifically in North America. We have received strong interest from qualified investors to participate in a private placement round before year end. As markets are favorable at this time for such a placement, which is already over-subscribed, we have decided to top up our treasury and proceed with this small private placement. We are grateful to all our shareholders and our customers who are supporting us by subscribing daily to SEKUR , and purchasing our security on the Canadian, American and German stock exchanges. We will continue to increase our media exposure in the USA as we build our brand as a publicly listed company engaged in providing privacy and security to all our supporters and shareholders out there."