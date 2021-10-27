Aptevo Therapeutics Presents Promising Clinical Data on Its Lead Leukemia Drug Candidate APVO436 at The Second Virtual Conference on Controversies in Leukemias, Euroleuk2021

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, will participate at the 2nd Virtual Congress on Controversies in Leukemias (EuroLeuk), an international leukemia symposium which is being held October 28-29, 2021, with a Poster Presentation. The poster abstract was selected as one of the best abstracts and included into the Congress program as an oral presentation as well. Euroleuk2021 will provide clinicians and biologists with state-of-the-art recommendations regarding patient care and insights into controversies and new therapeutic perspectives in the field (https://euroleuk2021.com/).

The Aptevo presentations will focus on the clinical safety, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy signals obtained so far during the ongoing multi-institutional Phase 1B clinical study of Aptevo's lead leukemia drug candidate APVO436 in 46 adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelopid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Both the oral slide presentation and the poster presentation will be delivered by the lead author Dr. Fatih Uckun, the leukemia expert and Chief Clinical Advisor of Aptevo. The shared title of the talk and poster is: CD3xCD123 Bispecific Antibody APVO436 for Biotherapy of Relapsed/Refractory AML/MDS. Dr. Uckun's co-authors are Dr. Justin Watts (University of Miami), Dr. Tara L. Lin (University of Kansas), Dr. Alice Mims (The Ohio State University), Dr. Prapti Patel (University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center), Dr. Paul Shami (University of Utah), Dr. Elisabeth Cull (Greenville Health System), Dr. Christopher R. Cogle (University of Florida), Dr. Cynthia Lee (Aptevo Therapeutics), and Dr. Eunice Wang (Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center).

"We are very excited about the APVO436 data, demonstrating that our lead drug is generally well tolerated and showing preliminary signs of efficacy in the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML and MDS who are in urgent need for new therapeutic options," said Marvin White, CEO of Aptevo. "Our work on APVO436 is on-going and we look forward to sharing new outcomes, as they become available."

About APVO436

Overexpression of CD123 is the hallmark of many forms of leukemia. Aptevo's lead proprietary drug candidate, APVO436 is a bispecific CD3xCD123 ADAPTIR that is designed to redirect the immune system of the patient to destroy leukemia cells expressing the target CD123 molecule on their surface. This antibody-like recombinant protein therapeutic is designed to engage both leukemia cells and T-cells of the immune system and bring them closely together to trigger the destruction of leukemia cells. APVO436 has been engineered using Aptevo's proprietary and enabling bioengineering methods and is designed to reduce the likelihood and severity of CRS. APVO436 has received orphan drug designation ("orphan status") for AML according to the Orphan Drug Act.