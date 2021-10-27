checkAd

Aptevo Therapeutics Presents Promising Clinical Data on Its Lead Leukemia Drug Candidate APVO436 at The Second Virtual Conference on Controversies in Leukemias, Euroleuk2021

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 14:05  |  10   |   |   

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, will participate at the 2nd Virtual Congress on Controversies in Leukemias (EuroLeuk), an international leukemia symposium which is being held October 28-29, 2021, with a Poster Presentation. The poster abstract was selected as one of the best abstracts and included into the Congress program as an oral presentation as well. Euroleuk2021 will provide clinicians and biologists with state-of-the-art recommendations regarding patient care and insights into controversies and new therapeutic perspectives in the field (https://euroleuk2021.com/).

The Aptevo presentations will focus on the clinical safety, pharmacodynamics, and efficacy signals obtained so far during the ongoing multi-institutional Phase 1B clinical study of Aptevo's lead leukemia drug candidate APVO436 in 46 adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelopid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Both the oral slide presentation and the poster presentation will be delivered by the lead author Dr. Fatih Uckun, the leukemia expert and Chief Clinical Advisor of Aptevo. The shared title of the talk and poster is: CD3xCD123 Bispecific Antibody APVO436 for Biotherapy of Relapsed/Refractory AML/MDS. Dr. Uckun's co-authors are Dr. Justin Watts (University of Miami), Dr. Tara L. Lin (University of Kansas), Dr. Alice Mims (The Ohio State University), Dr. Prapti Patel (University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center), Dr. Paul Shami (University of Utah), Dr. Elisabeth Cull (Greenville Health System), Dr. Christopher R. Cogle (University of Florida), Dr. Cynthia Lee (Aptevo Therapeutics), and Dr. Eunice Wang (Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center).

"We are very excited about the APVO436 data, demonstrating that our lead drug is generally well tolerated and showing preliminary signs of efficacy in the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML and MDS who are in urgent need for new therapeutic options," said Marvin White, CEO of Aptevo. "Our work on APVO436 is on-going and we look forward to sharing new outcomes, as they become available."

About APVO436

Overexpression of CD123 is the hallmark of many forms of leukemia. Aptevo's lead proprietary drug candidate, APVO436 is a bispecific CD3xCD123 ADAPTIR that is designed to redirect the immune system of the patient to destroy leukemia cells expressing the target CD123 molecule on their surface. This antibody-like recombinant protein therapeutic is designed to engage both leukemia cells and T-cells of the immune system and bring them closely together to trigger the destruction of leukemia cells. APVO436 has been engineered using Aptevo's proprietary and enabling bioengineering methods and is designed to reduce the likelihood and severity of CRS. APVO436 has received orphan drug designation ("orphan status") for AML according to the Orphan Drug Act.

Seite 1 von 3


Aptevo Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aptevo Therapeutics Presents Promising Clinical Data on Its Lead Leukemia Drug Candidate APVO436 at The Second Virtual Conference on Controversies in Leukemias, Euroleuk2021 SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Denali Therapeutics Expand Strategic Partnership for the Discovery and ...
Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Falcon Initiates Geophysical Interpretation - Lithium Potential on Adjacent Ground to ...
374WATER EXPANDS INTO EUROPE Dr. Tali Harif Joins to lead EU Commercialization
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Date and Time for Year Ended August 31, 2021 Earnings Release and ...
Award-Winning Visual Artist Anthony Francisco Tapped As Creative Director for Dolphin Entertainment
Smart Eye Enters into an Agreement to Acquire iMotions and Intends to Raise Equity in a Directed ...
Evotec SE: Announces Launch of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.10.21Aptevo Therapeutics Reports in the Refereed Medical Journal Cancers That the Risk of Cytokine Release Syndrome Is Low for Blood Cancer Patients Treated With Its Bispecific Antibody APVO436
Accesswire | Analysen
28.09.21Aptevo Therapeutics Announces Publication of a Scientific Article in Peer-Reviewed Journal, Frontiers in Aging
Accesswire | Analysen