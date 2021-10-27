checkAd

Drill Turning at BTU Metals Hiewall Lake Targets at Flagship Dixie Halo Properties

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU)(OTCQB:BTUMF) today announces that the drill is now turning on its first Hiewall Lake targets of the recently announced 2,200 metre drill program …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU)(OTCQB:BTUMF) today announces that the drill is now turning on its first Hiewall Lake targets of the recently announced 2,200 metre drill program (October 18, 2021).

The targets relate to areas of noted and interpreted alteration and sulphide mineralization often associated with gold mineralization in the area. The drill program is scheduled to continue for the next several weeks and be complete by the Christmas break.

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director
pwood@btumetals.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andreas Curkovic, Investor Relations
Telephone 1-416-577-9927
BTU Metals Corp.
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and using information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: BTU Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669857/Drill-Turning-at-BTU-Metals-Hiewall- ...

BTU Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Drill Turning at BTU Metals Hiewall Lake Targets at Flagship Dixie Halo Properties VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU)(OTCQB:BTUMF) today announces that the drill is now turning on its first Hiewall Lake targets of the recently announced 2,200 metre drill program …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Denali Therapeutics Expand Strategic Partnership for the Discovery and ...
Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Falcon Initiates Geophysical Interpretation - Lithium Potential on Adjacent Ground to ...
374WATER EXPANDS INTO EUROPE Dr. Tali Harif Joins to lead EU Commercialization
Award-Winning Visual Artist Anthony Francisco Tapped As Creative Director for Dolphin Entertainment
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Date and Time for Year Ended August 31, 2021 Earnings Release and ...
Smart Eye Enters into an Agreement to Acquire iMotions and Intends to Raise Equity in a Directed ...
Evotec SE: Announces Launch of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21BTU Metals Signs 2,200 Meter Drill Contract
Accesswire | Analysen