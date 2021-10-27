checkAd

CoTec Appoints Ex Rio Tinto CEO, Tom Albanese, as Non-Executive Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Cotec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Tom Albanese has been appointed Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Albanese previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto plc from 2007 to 2013 and as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Vedanta Resources plc and Vedanta Limited from 2014 to 2017. He currently serves as Lead Independent Director of Nevada Copper Corp and as non-executive director of Franco-Nevada Corporation and previously served on the Board of Directors of Ivanhoe Mines Limited, Palabora Mining Company and Turquoise Hill Resources Limited. He holds a Master of Science degree in Mining Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mineral Economics both from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Mr. Julian Treger, CEO designate commented; "Tom's vast experience operating at the highest level in the mineral extraction industry provides him with unique insight into the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. Through his circa 40 year career in the industry, Tom has become familiar with many technologies and given his experience and network will be a good source of opportunities and sage advice for Cotec.

Attracting top talent such as Tom to our Board is further testimony to the investment case underlying our strategy and we are looking forward to working with him as we convert our vision into shareholder value."

Mr. Tom Albanese commented: "CoTec's visionary strategy addresses one of the key challenges facing our industry. I welcome the opportunity to join the CoTec Board at this exciting time of the Company's evolution and to work with Julian and his team as they take the Company to the next level."

About CoTec Holdings Corp.

CoTec Holdings Corp. is publicly traded mining issuer currently listed on the NEX Board of the TSXV.

For further information, please contact:

CoTec Holdings Corp.
Attention: Braam Jonker
Phone: 604-992-5600

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements in this release, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company's proposed change of focus to the commodities technology industry, are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and risks include, without limitation, sourcing and negotiating contracts for new opportunities, financing risks and delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669866/CoTec-Appoints-Ex-Rio-Tinto-CEO-Tom- ...

Disclaimer

