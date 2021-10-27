checkAd

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Name Change to Zentek Ltd

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ZEN and OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, intellectual property development company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce …

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ZEN and OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, intellectual property development company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of amendment to change its name to "Zentek Ltd." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change was approved by shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting held on September 27, 2021. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Change under the new name "Zentek Ltd." on or about November 1, 2021. The Company's symbol will remain "ZEN". A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is an intellectual property development company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection, and treatment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The Company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

For further information:

Matt Blazei
Tel: (212) 655-0924
Email: mattb@coreir.com

To find out more about ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although ZEN believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. ZEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669877/ZEN-Graphene-Solutions-Announces-Nam ...

ZEN Graphene Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Name Change to Zentek Ltd GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ZEN and OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, intellectual property development company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to ...
Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Denali Therapeutics Expand Strategic Partnership for the Discovery and ...
Netlist Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Falcon Initiates Geophysical Interpretation - Lithium Potential on Adjacent Ground to ...
374WATER EXPANDS INTO EUROPE Dr. Tali Harif Joins to lead EU Commercialization
Award-Winning Visual Artist Anthony Francisco Tapped As Creative Director for Dolphin Entertainment
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Date and Time for Year Ended August 31, 2021 Earnings Release and ...
Smart Eye Enters into an Agreement to Acquire iMotions and Intends to Raise Equity in a Directed ...
Evotec SE: Announces Launch of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Completion of Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchange to Industrial, Technology, Life Sciences Issuer
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Submission of Nasdaq Listing Application
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Filing of Patent Applications Under the Patent Cooperation Treaty
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Highlights Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting
Accesswire | Analysen
27.09.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Finalizes Definitive Commercial Agreement with Trebor Rx
Accesswire | Analysen