Bayer to Present New Data from Finerenone Clinical Trial Program

(PLX AI) – Bayer to present new data from comprehensive finerenone clinical trial program at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN)'s Kidney Week 2021 from 4-7 November.

New analysis from the Phase III FIGARO-DKD study will be presented, which investigated the impact of finerenone on renal outcomes in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D)

A subgroup analysis from FIDELITY, a prespecified pooled analysis of FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD, will be presented, which investigated the impact of finerenone on renal outcomes on top of standard of care

Additional finerenone data from the FIDELIO-DKD study and the pooled analysis FIDELITY will be presented as late-breaking posters



