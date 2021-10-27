Bayer to Present New Data from Finerenone Clinical Trial Program
- (PLX AI) – Bayer to present new data from comprehensive finerenone clinical trial program at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN)’s Kidney Week 2021 from 4-7 November.
- New analysis from the Phase III FIGARO-DKD study will be presented, which investigated the impact of finerenone on renal outcomes in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D)
- A subgroup analysis from FIDELITY, a prespecified pooled analysis of FIDELIO-DKD and FIGARO-DKD, will be presented, which investigated the impact of finerenone on renal outcomes on top of standard of care
- Additional finerenone data from the FIDELIO-DKD study and the pooled analysis FIDELITY will be presented as late-breaking posters
