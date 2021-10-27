CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a CO2 Delivery Solutions(TM) Commercial Installation Sale to Hidroexpo S.A de C.V.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is excited to announce a commercial installation sale of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ for a one-hectare (107,000 square foot) greenhouse …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is excited to announce a commercial installation sale of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ for a one-hectare (107,000 square foot) greenhouse to El Salvador based pepper grower Hidroexpo S.A de C.V. ("Hidroexpo"). This is GROW's first CO2 Delivery Solutions™ commercial sale to a very large greenhouse vegetable grower. Hidroexpo operates 36 one-hectare greenhouses totaling 3,852,000 square feet. This is GROW's largest sale to date defined by both the size of the facility and the purchase price. GROW is now well positioned to expand the use of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ across Hidroexpo's 35 remaining one-hectare greenhouses. In addition, having achieved this significant sale, GROW can now leverage this success to expand our ever-growing number of commercial feasibilities and ultimately sales with very large greenhouse vegetable growers globally.