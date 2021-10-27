checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a CO2 Delivery Solutions(TM) Commercial Installation Sale to Hidroexpo S.A de C.V.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is excited to announce a commercial installation sale of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ for a one-hectare (107,000 square foot) greenhouse to El Salvador based pepper grower Hidroexpo S.A de C.V. ("Hidroexpo").

This is GROW's first CO2 Delivery Solutions™ commercial sale to a very large greenhouse vegetable grower. Hidroexpo operates 36 one-hectare greenhouses totaling 3,852,000 square feet. This is GROW's largest sale to date defined by both the size of the facility and the purchase price. GROW is now well positioned to expand the use of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ across Hidroexpo's 35 remaining one-hectare greenhouses. In addition, having achieved this significant sale, GROW can now leverage this success to expand our ever-growing number of commercial feasibilities and ultimately sales with very large greenhouse vegetable growers globally.

The commercial installation sale follows a successful one-year commercial feasibility which demonstrated pepper plants treated by CO2 Delivery Solutions™ produced nearly 20% more pepper fruit than plants grown in ambient conditions. For competitive reasons, Hidroexpo stipulated that the terms of the sale including the purchase price and term of the payment plan remain confidential.

Latin America Protected Agriculture Market

The protected agriculture market in Latin America is estimated to be nearly 100,000 hectares (nearly 10 billion square feet) including Mexico (6 billion square feet), Central American countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala and others, and South American countries such as Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and others. The vast majority of greenhouses and shade houses in these regions cannot employ traditional atmospheric CO2 enrichment (also known as CO2 gassing or CO2 dosing) as they are in warm climates requiring nearly year-round heat venting, leaving up to 30% more yield unrealized. As commercially demonstrated with Hidroexpo, CO2 Delivery Solutions™ can provide these warm climate growers the opportunity to add CO2 to their plants resulting in increased yield, revenue and profits in an ecologically friendly manner.

