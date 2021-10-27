checkAd

NATERA Plant Based Foods Featured at BCIT Meatless Monday

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that a selection of NATERA Plant-Based Foods were featured at the post-secondary, British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), promoting a Meatless Monday event.

NATERA Plant Based Foods were featured on October 18th at the BCIT Meatless Monday event. The selection of NATERA entrees included Chick-Un Cutlets, Sweet Chili Chick-Un Tenders and Chick-Un Nuggets. All the products sold out and following this positive response from chefs, students and staff alike, NATERA Plant Based foods will now be a regular feature at BCIT.

BCIT is the first of several post-secondary institutions that will feature NATERA Plant Based Foods on student and faculty member's menus. This program is being rolled out through multiple post-secondary institutions in BC with expectations to expand the program across Canada.

The majority of students at post-secondary institutions are Millennials and Gen Z'ers. An estimated 65% of Gen Z'ers are cutting down on meat consumption, 60% are ready to base their diets on "plant-forward foods," and 79% are interested in forgoing meat a few times a week. This demographic is a significant factor driving demand for plant-based foods and are an excellent representation of NATERA consumers.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "We're excited to be a part of BCIT's menu selection. We've been pursuing innovative ways to introduce our plant-based products to consumers and what better way than to go right to where our consumers are. Gen Z consumers are more likely to integrate vegetarian options into their diets without making a decision to go fully vegan or even vegetarian and our plant-based entrees fulfill this need. This target demographic is the future and the opportunity to introduce NATERA to them in this environment is a positive step in building our business for the long term. We look forward to expanding this program at additional post-secondary institutions in the very near future."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

