Water Technologies International, Inc. Receives Orders for its Patented Atmospheric Water Generators & Wins Two Large Commercial Projects for Water Filtration Systems

The Commercial Projects are a Result of the Department of Environmental Protection Enforcing Federal & State Clean Water Guidelines in FloridaPORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC PINK:WTII) …

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC PINK:WTII) the leader in the technology in atmospheric water generator's production and design announced today that it has received Orders for two 5 Ton AWGs. The Company is seeing an increase in requests for proposals for water treatment and water generation products for real estate projects. The RFP are coming from hotels, condominiums & resorts. The Company sees substantial growth in the AWG market this year and for the coming years due to a water crisis that has been getting worse every year. In some cases, the combination of desalinization plants for showers and toilets combined with AWGs in every unit for drinking water, can add up to several million dollars per project.

Water Technologies has recently been featured as a contender in the Atmospheric Water Generator market and in these reports look for substantial growth in the market over the next five years. https://www.ktvn.com/story/44101635/atmospheric-water-generator-market ...

The Department of Environmental Protection is enforcing Federal and State clean water guidelines in Florida. According to Part I of Chapter 403 of the Florida Statutes, unless exempted by rule or statue, any facility or activity which discharges wastes into waters of the state, or which will be expected to be a source of water pollution must obtain a permit from the department. Persons who intend to collect, transmit, treat, dispose, or reuse wastewater are required to obtain a wastewater permit. A wastewater permit issued by this department is required for both operation and certain construction activities associated with domestic or industrial wastewater facilities.

Since Water Technologies acquired 100% of Water Zone, Inc., the company has been concentrating on commercial water treatment for hotels & condominiums, DI Water for, car washes, specialty manufacturers and a whole host of different businesses. Water Zone is based in West Palm Beach, FL., has been in business since 1985 providing residential and commercial water treatment throughout Florida. WaterZone has a Commercial DI Water Plant that regenerates "DI Water Tanks" that the Company sells and distributes throughout Florida. Deionization ("DI Water" or "Demineralization") simply means the removal of ions. Ions are electrically charged atoms or molecules found in water that have either a net negative or positive charge. DI Water removes iron, calcium, sodium, and other dissolved solids leaving the water ultra-clean. Water Technologies will focus on the commercial applications for the company's water generation, wastewater processing, ozone and hydrogen technologies as Water Technologies looks to move into markets outside the US.