Beyond Commerce’s SERVICE 800 Sponsors Field Service Medical Conference

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, announced today that SERVICE 800 (S800) a division of BYOC is pleased to announce that S800 has committed to be a sponsor for Worldwide Business Research's (WBR) Field Service Medical (FSM) Conference, aimed at educating, supporting and connecting leaders in the medical device industry.

Worldwide Business Research collaborates with hundreds of companies - from massive Fortune 500 institutions to small, scrappy startups - to deliver tangible and lasting growth to over 100,000 business leaders. WBR holds over 100 industry leading annual conferences worldwide. WBR Field Service Medical conferences bring together top industry professionals from around the world. Connecting leaders to collaborate to solve industry problems and enrich each participating company.

"We are excited that S800 will again be participating in the Field Service Medical Conference and that the conference will be in-person" says Gail Propson, S800 Director, New Business Development. "I'm looking forward to leading a panel discussion on how to incorporate customer feedback into key tactics that secures new business."

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with SERVICE 800." Says Alex Cherkovets, Director of Sponsorship Sales. "Our partners have industry-leading technologies and solutions to help solve our participants most pressing challenges. Field Service Medical Virtual Conference is a great way to facilitate those opportunities."

More information about WBR conferences can be found at www.wbresearch.com/converences

About Beyond Commerce, Inc.
Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

About S800
S800 is a trusted partner for global organizations looking to gather insights on customer experience to improve business results. With over 30 years of experience, S800 delivers customer feedback results around the globe in over 30 languages. Our process's help organizations develop actionable customer experience programs that include acquiring strategic insights from customers with immediately actionable data that equips them to drive real operational improvements and business ROI.

About WBR
Founded back in 1996, Worldwide Business Research launched with 12 conferences in its first year. There was a clear lack of highly focused, quality conferences aimed specifically at business leadership. We sought to fill that gap.

Since then, we've been fortunate to collaborate with hundreds of companies - from massive Fortune 500 institutions to small, scrappy startups - to deliver tangible and lasting growth to over 100,000 business leaders. And they keep coming back.

