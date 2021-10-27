CordovaCann Announces Letter Of Intent To Acquire The Assets Of A Strategic Cannabis Manufacturer In California

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that on October 26, 2021 the Company entered into a non-binding …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that on October 26, 2021 the Company entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") for the purchase of the assets of HM Scientific, LLC and its sister company, AuBio Labs, LLC (jointly, "HMS"), an arm's length California-based cannabis company (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will enable Cordova to provide manufactured cannabis products on both a white label and branded basis throughout the State of California. HMS, headquartered in Costa Mesa, California is completing the buildout of a facility for the extraction and manufacturing of a variety of cannabis derivative products. Once complete, the facility plans to provide tolling services, white label manufacturing and numerous branded product offerings, and will be capable of processing 12,000 pounds of cannabis biomass per month.