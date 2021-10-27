CordovaCann Announces Letter Of Intent To Acquire The Assets Of A Strategic Cannabis Manufacturer In California
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that on October 26, 2021 the Company entered into a non-binding …
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that on October 26, 2021 the Company entered into a non-binding …
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that on October 26, 2021 the Company entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") for the purchase of the assets of HM Scientific, LLC and its sister company, AuBio Labs, LLC (jointly, "HMS"), an arm's length California-based cannabis company (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will enable Cordova to provide manufactured cannabis products on both a white label and branded basis throughout the State of California.
HMS, headquartered in Costa Mesa, California is completing the buildout of a facility for the extraction and manufacturing of a variety of cannabis derivative products. Once complete, the facility plans to provide tolling services, white label manufacturing and numerous branded product offerings, and will be capable of processing 12,000 pounds of cannabis biomass per month.
The facility will be a focal point for Cordova in California, and the Company plans to expand its operation in the state in the coming months. HMS is led by a strong operational team with a wide cannabis network that will continue to operate the business post-closing of the Transaction. The Transaction as contemplated is expected to close on or before December 15, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), subject to certain closing conditions, including but not limited to, satisfactory due diligence and obtaining Cordova's board approval of the Transaction.
Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, Cordova has agreed to purchase the assets of HMS, which includes, but is not limited to, extraction and manufacturing equipment, intellectual property related to two cannabis brands, contracts with retailers and tolling customers, lease to the manufacturing building and related liabilities. The proposed consideration for the Transaction is seven hundred thousand US dollars (US $700,000) and one million (1,000,000) common shares of the Company on the Closing Date. The Company plans on financing the upfront cash consideration through accessing the capital markets for debt and/or equity capital.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare