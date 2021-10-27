checkAd

CordovaCann Announces Letter Of Intent To Acquire The Assets Of A Strategic Cannabis Manufacturer In California

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 14:45  |  28   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that on October 26, 2021 the Company entered into a non-binding …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that on October 26, 2021 the Company entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") for the purchase of the assets of HM Scientific, LLC and its sister company, AuBio Labs, LLC (jointly, "HMS"), an arm's length California-based cannabis company (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will enable Cordova to provide manufactured cannabis products on both a white label and branded basis throughout the State of California.

HMS, headquartered in Costa Mesa, California is completing the buildout of a facility for the extraction and manufacturing of a variety of cannabis derivative products. Once complete, the facility plans to provide tolling services, white label manufacturing and numerous branded product offerings, and will be capable of processing 12,000 pounds of cannabis biomass per month.

The facility will be a focal point for Cordova in California, and the Company plans to expand its operation in the state in the coming months. HMS is led by a strong operational team with a wide cannabis network that will continue to operate the business post-closing of the Transaction. The Transaction as contemplated is expected to close on or before December 15, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), subject to certain closing conditions, including but not limited to, satisfactory due diligence and obtaining Cordova's board approval of the Transaction.

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, Cordova has agreed to purchase the assets of HMS, which includes, but is not limited to, extraction and manufacturing equipment, intellectual property related to two cannabis brands, contracts with retailers and tolling customers, lease to the manufacturing building and related liabilities. The proposed consideration for the Transaction is seven hundred thousand US dollars (US $700,000) and one million (1,000,000) common shares of the Company on the Closing Date. The Company plans on financing the upfront cash consideration through accessing the capital markets for debt and/or equity capital.

Seite 1 von 4
CordovaCann Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CordovaCann Announces Letter Of Intent To Acquire The Assets Of A Strategic Cannabis Manufacturer In California TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, announced today that on October 26, 2021 the Company entered into a non-binding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Smart Eye Enters into an Agreement to Acquire iMotions and Intends to Raise Equity in a Directed ...
374WATER EXPANDS INTO EUROPE Dr. Tali Harif Joins to lead EU Commercialization
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Date and Time for Year Ended August 31, 2021 Earnings Release and ...
Evotec SE: Announces Launch of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Arkose Launches Its New Business Strategy Embracing Digital Asset Mining
Corporate Update Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. (PRRY) Targeting Acquisition Candidate
Fabled Retracts Certain Technical Disclosure in Respect of the Muskwa Copper Project
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Third Quarter 2021
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Sets Date to Report Third Quarter of 2021 Results
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.10.21CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Opens 12th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store in Canada
Accesswire | Analysen