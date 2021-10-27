Focus Financial Partners to Present at the Bank of America 2021 Banking and Financials Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Jim …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Bank of America 2021 Banking and Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 9,2021 beginning at about 8:50 a.m. ET. Their remarks will include comments on Focus' business strategy, financial performance and outlook.

A link to a live webcast of the presentation will be available under Events in the Investor Relations section of Focus' website at www.focusfinancialpartners.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay of the presentation will be available at the same web address.