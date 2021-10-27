checkAd

Grand Havana Cafes Sign License Agreement With Caraf Oils in Florida

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Grand Havana, Inc (OTC PINK:GHAV) the owners of Grand Havana Cafe™ are proud to announce today that it has signed a license agreement with Caraf Oil, a Florida based refueling and C-Store operator with multiple Gas Stations and C-Store throughout South Florida. As part of the agreement, Caraf Oil will operate a Grand Havana Cafe™ inside their Fort Pierce Amoco Station located on 701 Delaware Avenue in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The new cafe will serve Grand Havana coffee products as well as our signature sandwiches, empanadas, smoothies and more. The cafe is located inside the Caraf Oil Amoco Station with newly installed Grand Havana signage facing the historical district of Fort Pierce just a few blocks away from the beach and all major tourist destinations.

"We are delighted to partner with a great group of C-Store owners and operators. We have been doing business with Caraf Oil for years providing them with our coffee products and espresso makers as part of our SYSCO food and delivery program. When we had the opportunity to meet with Armando Fajardo Jr and the amazing team of Caraf Oil, we all decided to further our business together," said Robert Rico C.E.O of Grand Havana, Inc.

"The team of Grand Havana Cafe™ are dedicated to providing next generation services and products. Our casual fast concept is quickly expanding," stated Tanya Bredemeier, President of Grand Havana, Inc. "We have successfully launched Grand Havana Mobile Cafe in the Aventura Gardens Market located on 2361 N.E Miami Gardens Dr. The Aventura location is now operating seamlessly following the grand opening of our Grand Havana Cafe™ on 1075 Duval Street in Key West, Florida."

"This is an important and significant step into launching our national license model. We have developed modular-model that adapts to several different restaurant layouts and provides a system and business opportunity of owning a Grand Havana Cafe™," said Shultz Hartgrove. "Following the success of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) show in Chicago we have a lot of interest in the Grand Havana Cafe™ from potential groups looking to expand their portfolio of restaurant concepts. Once again if you are interested in learning more about this exciting opportunity contact us at franchise@grandhavanacoffee.com.

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and services. Grand Havana's Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes Grand Havana Cafe, Mobile Coffee Truck and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery, and timely technical service. Grand Havana is the consumer's brand of choice for the best tasting Cuban Style Espresso.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may, "will," "should," "plans," explores," expects," anticipates," continue," estimate," project," intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

For more information, visit www.Grandhavanacoffee.com, call 1.800.608.5441, or email orders@grandhavanacoffee.com Find out more about the company at www.Facebook.com/grandhavanacoffee, twitter.com/grandhavcoffee1, or www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/

CONTACT:
Robert Rico
Tel. 305-283-9237

SOURCE: Grand Havana, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669818/Grand-Havana-Cafes-Sign-License-Agre ...

