Live Current Signs New Marketing Agreement with Think Ink Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Live Current Media, Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIVC) announces that it has signed a new agreement with Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink") to provide public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its products and securities. The agreement is for six months with either party having the right to terminate upon thirty-day notice and renewable by mutual agreement of both parties. The Company has budgeted up to $10,000 per month for the marketing services of Think Ink including online banner and native ads.

Think Ink is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that span both digital and direct mail venues. With its digital services ranging from data appending, email marketing and pay-per-click online banner and native ads, Think Ink helps its clients to reach a large network of potential investors.

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current ("LIVC") is a digital technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently developing two projects, SPRT MTRX (App Store and Play Store: SPRT MTRX) and Trivia Matrix (App Store and Play Store: Trivia Matrix), LIVC is positioned to take advantage of the exciting and rapidly growing digital sports and gaming sectors.

On behalf of the board of directors of Live Current Media Inc.

David Jeffs, CEO & Director

For more information please contact:
david@livecurrent.com
604 999-5848
www.livecurrent.com
www.sprtmtrx.com

All statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any projections of growth, earnings, revenue, cash or other financial items, any statements of the plans, strategies, objectives and goals of management for future operations, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions particularly as they relate to demand for our products and services; competitive factors; changes in operating expenses; our ability to raise capital as and when we need it and other factors. Live Current Media, Inc. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or actual outcomes and does not intend to do so.

SOURCE: Live Current Media Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669829/Live-Current-Signs-New-Marketing-Agr ...




