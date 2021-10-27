Crexendo and NetSapiens to Exhibit and Present at Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2021

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and …

Jon Brinton, Crexendo CRO will join, FAStek, Rev.io, and Jenne in presenting "How to Build and Launch Your Own UCaaS Solution in 90 Days or Less". This presentation will be on Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2:00 Level 3 Jasmine A. Dave George, SVP with NetSapiens will present "Disruptive Business Models and Their Impact on Growth" on Tuesday, November 2, 2:20 Level 3, Jasmine BCD. Crexendo will also be exhibiting at booth 760 during the expo and meeting one on one with Partners during the event.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that it is, announced today that they will be exhibiting and presenting at Channel Partners Conference 2021 in Las Vegas, November 1-4, 2021.

The Crexendo NetSapiens division developed and maintains an award-winning, patented cloud-native communications platform delivered via a high availability, multi-tenant solution that can be consumed however the service providers prefer, in their cloud or the NetSapiens cloud, on a subscription or a purchase model. NetSapiens maintains a portfolio of cloud-native solutions, including its flagship SNAPsolution platform and its award winning SnapHD video collaboration solution. NetSapiens was recently spotlighted in Frost & Sullivan's UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) report as the third-party platform vendor with the fastest growth rate in the North American market and the #4 ranked provider of UCaaS seats in North America.

Jon Brinton, Chief Revenue Officer at Crexendo, said "We are excited to be in person at this meeting so we can show our customers and partners face-to-face the excitement with the Crexendo VIP platform; an all-in-one cloud business communications solution offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, and Business Phone communications for customers of all sizes. The VIP Platform features advanced customer experience capabilities to help companies deliver an excellent customer experience. VIP has recently received the 2021 Communications Solution Product of the Year by TMC and features the 100% UPTIME Guarantee. The conference it an opportunity for us to demonstrate how you can leverage the fastest growing UCaaS Platform in America to build, brand, and bill your own UCaaS Solution in 90 days or less. We are confident that the presentations by Dave and I will be both instructional and enlightening to both our customers, the NetSapiens community and new customers and partners."