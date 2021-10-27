checkAd

Blackwolf Copper and Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG) (OTC PINK:BWCGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.70 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.85 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company will pay to certain finders a cash fee equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the sale of Units to subscribers introduced by a particular finder (the "Found Units") and will issue finder warrants equal to 6% of the Found Units sold pursuant to the Offering ("the Finder Warrants"). The Finder Warrants shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Finder Share") at a price of $0.70 per Finder Share for a period of 18 months from the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund exploration activities at the Company's Niblack Project and Hyder Area Properties located in southeast Alaska, and general working capital purposes.

Certain directors and officers of the Company are expected to acquire securities under the Offering. Such participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Offering will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to the standard four-month hold. The Offering will consist of up to 3,571,425 Units at a price of $0.70 for up to total gross proceeds of $2.5 million. The Company reserves the right to increase the number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering to up to 7,142,850 Units for up to total gross proceeds of $5.0 million.

Seite 1 von 3
Blackwolf Copper and Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackwolf Copper and Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Smart Eye Enters into an Agreement to Acquire iMotions and Intends to Raise Equity in a Directed ...
374WATER EXPANDS INTO EUROPE Dr. Tali Harif Joins to lead EU Commercialization
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Date and Time for Year Ended August 31, 2021 Earnings Release and ...
Evotec SE: Announces Launch of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Arkose Launches Its New Business Strategy Embracing Digital Asset Mining
Corporate Update Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. (PRRY) Targeting Acquisition Candidate
Fabled Retracts Certain Technical Disclosure in Respect of the Muskwa Copper Project
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Third Quarter 2021
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Sets Date to Report Third Quarter of 2021 Results
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21Blackwolf Copper and Gold Identifies Significant Vein Targets at Cantoo Property, Golden Triangle
Accesswire | Analysen