Instadose Pharma Announces that Instadose Canada Has Established a Strategic Import Location in Portugal for its Global Distribution Platform

CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze) is proud to announce that Instadose Pharma Corp (Canada) ("Instadose Canada", "Instadose" or the "Company"), is in the process of establishing a second European import location in Portugal in addition to its import location in North Macedonia. By establishing an import location in Portugal, Instadose Canada will have its first EU based location to serve its Global Distribution Platform.

Background

In October 2020, Instadose Canada executed a joint venture agreement (the "IDPPortugal JV Agreement") with a third‑party partner (the "Portugal JV Partner") in Portugal setting forth an agreed upon plan of joint venture that would enable Instadose to execute upon its "long‑term" operating strategy in Portugal (the "IDP Portugal Joint Venture"). As a part of this strategy, the parties established Instadose Pharma, LDA ("IDP Portugal") to serve the Global Distribution Platform as Instadose's first EU‑based medical cannabis and cannabinoid oil production participant. The term of the IDP Portugal Joint Venture was agreed at twenty‑five (25) years, with a mutual option to extend the IDP Portugal Joint Venture for one additional twenty‑five (25) year term.

The IDP Portugal JV Agreement set forth the intended scope of the Portugal Joint Venture which contemplated Instadose Canada working with its Portugal JV Partner for the purpose of:

  • obtaining all of the licenses required by IDP Portugal to operate the Portugal Joint Venture;
  • securing requisite land in Portugal to construct IDP Portugal's EU‑GMP certified Cannabinoid Oil production, bottling, and storage facility (the "IDP Portugal Production Facility");
  • constructing, managing, and operating the IDP Portugal Production Facility;
  • importing Medicinal Cannabis from, among other countries, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Columbia and Mexico, to be utilized for the sale of medical cannabis and the production of cannabinoid oil at the IDP Portugal Production Facility;
  • marketing, exporting, and selling medicinal cannabis and cannabinoid oil produced under the Portugal Joint Venture to pharmaceutical industry companies located predominantly throughout the EU; and
  • engaging in one or more industry collaboration opportunities throughout Portugal with other licensed producers of medicinal cannabis and cannabinoid oil.

The IDP Portugal JV Agreement provided Instadose Canada with the exclusive right to supply the IDP Portugal Joint Venture with imported medicinal cannabis as well as market and sell all of the cannabinoid oil produced at the IDP Portugal Production Facility through Instadose's Global Distribution Platform.

Disclaimer

