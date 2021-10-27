Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

BASF Sells Precision Microchemicals Business to Entegris for $90 Million (PLX AI) – BASF sells the Precision Microchemicals business to Entegris for US$90 million.The transaction includes technologies, intellectual property and trademarks and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021The Precision Microchemicals …



