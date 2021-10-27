checkAd

BASF Sells Precision Microchemicals Business to Entegris for $90 Million

Autor: PLX AI
27.10.2021, 15:02  |  35   |   |   

(PLX AI) – BASF sells the Precision Microchemicals business to Entegris for US$90 million.The transaction includes technologies, intellectual property and trademarks and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021The Precision Microchemicals …

  • (PLX AI) – BASF sells the Precision Microchemicals business to Entegris for US$90 million.
  • The transaction includes technologies, intellectual property and trademarks and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021
  • The Precision Microchemicals business is part of the Surface Treatment business unit of BASF’s Coatings division, operating under the Chemetall brand
