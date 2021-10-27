checkAd

Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming Business

The Company Has Acquired A Number Of Unique Properties To Attract and Retain Enthusiasts Across Its Wide Portfolio Of Streaming Networks

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / On the heels of two record-breaking quarters in Fiscal 2022, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced that the Company has acquired more than 1,500 new hours of premium films and TV programs over the past few months. Cinedigm continues to strengthen its position within the competitive landscape of streaming networks, the popularity of which has led to its most recent record-setting digital sales quarter. Over 990 films, 31 new series and 8 specials are included in Cinedigm's most recent set of acquisitions from entertainment companies including GPC/Media Blasters, MonteCristo, MVD, Factory 25, Grindhouse Releasing, Dead Talk Live, Legacy Distribution and Bridgestone Media. As streaming remains the fastest-growing segment of the entertainment industry, Cinedigm continues to invest in films, TV programs and streaming channels to serve enthusiasts and underserved audiences. This influx of new entertainment programming will allow Cinedigm to further refresh and curate high-quality programs across its wide range of digital networks including indie favorite Fandor, horror services Screambox and Bloody Disgusting and faith & family content leader The Dove Channel. In addition, the expanded distribution of its channels, paired with fresh content and smart programming, has increased the popularity of these channels among streaming audiences.

Cinedigm acquires first-class originals & exclusives for their rapidly growing channel line-up with the goal of releasing at least 1 new exclusive film or TV Series per month for select channels. Highlights include:

  • Brain Freeze: a zombie horror-comedy about a rich community that is slowly transformed into the walking dead. The film premiered at this year's Fantasia International Film Festival and is now streaming on Screambox and Bloody Disgusting TV.
  • Distancing Socially: a quarantine comedy about the miscommunication that comes from over-communicating and featuring a star-studded cast including Sarah Levy and Alan Tudyk. The film will release on Fandor this year.
  • Our Father: the acclaimed 2021 SXSW Grand Jury Award nominee about two estranged sisters on a quest to find their uncle, premiered on Fandor this past September.

In addition, Cinedigm has bolstered its premium film and TV offerings, acquiring purposeful titles for the Company's streaming channels including:

