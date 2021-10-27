Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MOSCOW, RUSSIA and AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX:YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today announced its unaudited …

MOSCOW, RUSSIA and AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX:YNDX), one of Europe's largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change Total Revenues 59,882 91,305 52% Total Group on a Online Ad Revenues 33,598 42,605 27% like-for-like basis Online Ad Revenues Ex-TAC 29,042 35,730 23% including Total Adjusted EBITDA 14,847 5,622 -62% Yandex.Market Total Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 24.8% 6.2% -18.6 pp in 2020 Net income/(loss) 21,688 (3,908) n/m Adjusted Net Income 7,506 1,340 -82% Share of Russian search market, % 59.3% 59.3% 0.0 pp Search share on Android, % 58.7% 58.9% 0.2 pp Search and Portal3 Revenues 32,072 42,713 33% Revenues Ex-TAC 26,975 35,075 30% Adjusted EBITDA 16,781 20,684 23% Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 52.3% 48.4% -3.9 pp Revenues 18,552 34,011 83% Rides YoY growth in the Ride-hailing service, % 22.0% 44.2% 22.2 pp GMV4 of Ride-hailing 93,722 151,987 62% Taxi (MLU) GMV of FoodTech 9,524 21,206 123% GMV5 of Logistics 2,317 7,877 240% Total MLU Adjusted EBITDA 1,740 1,223 -30% Ride-hailing Adjusted EBITDA margin (as % of GMV) 3.0% 2.8% -0.2 pp Total E-Commerce GMV6 13,307 41,827 214% Yandex.Market Yandex.Market marketplace GMV 10,145 31,620 212% Yandex.Market Adjusted EBITDA (1,221) (11,673) n/m Media Services Yandex Plus subscribers, MM 5.1 10.3 102% Zen Zen DAU, MM 18.2 20.6 13% Share of video as % of time spent on Zen 19.0% 40.0% 21.0 pp

(1) Pursuant to SEC rules regarding convenience translations, Russian ruble (RUB) amounts have been translated into U.S. dollars at a rate of RUB 72.7608 to $1.00, the official exchange rate quoted as of September 30, 2021 by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

(2) The following measures presented in this release are "non-GAAP financial measures": ex-TAC revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin,adjusted net income, adjusted net income margin, financial results on a like-for-like basis including Yandex.Market in the prior year period. Please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of how we define these measures, as well as reconciliations at the end of this release of each of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

(3) In Q3 2021 we transferred Yandex.TV from Search & Portal to Other Business Units and Initiatives segment. This change is applied retroactively to all periods presented.

(4) GMV (or gross merchandise value) is the value of orders delivered (and settled by customers) recognized on the date of delivery at their final prices, including VAT.

(5) GMV of Yandex.Delivery (Logistics) is defined as total transaction amounts paid by individual users and B2B clients for a last-mile delivery service, including VAT and excluding any adjustment for consumer discounts and refunds, partner (Driver / Courier) earnings and partner incentives.

(6) E-Commerce GMV is defined as the value of all merchandise sold through our Yandex.Market marketplace and Yandex.Lavka as well as the value of grocery products sold through Yandex.Eats (delivered and paid for) including VAT.

Financial outlook

Based on recent performance, we currently expect our total group revenues to be between RUB 340 and 350 billion for the full year 2021.

We are increasing our Search & Portal ruble-based revenue outlook to high-twenties growth (from mid-twenties previously) for the full year 2021 compared with 2020. The higher-than-expected growth is underpinned by our targeted investments into enhancement of search and advertising technologies, products for small and mid-sized businesses and increases in the search market share on iOS devices. We thus estimate Adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2021 to be marginally lower compared with full year 2020, although still over 48%.

We also increase our guidance for GMV growth in ride-hailing from the 60% we expected previously to a range of 65% to 70% for the full year 2021 compared to 2020.

We expect our total E-Commerce GMV (including GMV of Yandex.Market marketplace, our e-grocery business Yandex.Lavka and grocery-originated GMV of Yandex.Eats) to increase up to 3x for the full year 2021 compared with 2020.

Our outlook reflects our current view, based on the trends that we have seen in the first ten months of the year, and may change subject to developments in market conditions, including the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and potential further disruptions caused by the health crisis.

Corporate Events

On August 30, 2021, Yandex entered into a Framework Agreement with Uber to restructure their joint ventures, MLU B.V. and Yandex Self-Driving Group B.V.Under this agreement, for total consideration of $1.0 billion in cash, Yandex acquires from Uber its entire 18.2% equity interest in SDG, an additional 4.5% equity interest in MLU and Uber's 29% indirect interest in Yandex.Eats, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Delivery (after they are demerged from the MLU). Uber has also granted to Yandex an option to acquire Uber's remaining 29% equity interest in the newly restructured MLU (which will focus on mobility businesses) during the two-year period at an initial exercise price of $1.8 billion (subject to agreed increases to approximately $2.0 billion).

Yandex repurchased 581,164 Class A shares in open market repurchases in Q3 2021, for total consideration of $46 million, as part of the Company's ongoing share repurchase program. We intend to hold such shares in treasury for use under the Yandex equity incentive plan.

Consolidated Results

The following table provides a summary of our key consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021, which includes the results of Yandex.Market from July 24, 2020 (the date of consolidation):

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues 58,335 91,305 57% 146,745 245,843 68% Ex-TAC revenues 53,819 84,430 57% 132,715 227,336 71% Income/(loss) from operations 6,258 (5,684) n/m 11,563 (10,674) n/m Adjusted EBITDA 14,984 5,622 -62% 35,580 22,423 -37% Net income/(loss) 21,761 (3,908) n/m 23,445 (11,792) n/m Adjusted net income 7,521 1,340 -82% 14,552 5,360 -63%

The table below provides a summary of our key financial results on a like-for-like basis (including Yandex.Market for the full periods in 2020) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021:

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues 59,882 91,305 52% 160,226 245,843 53% Ex-TAC revenues 55,327 84,430 53% 145,764 227,336 56% Income/(loss) from operations 5,920 (5,684) n/m 5,434 (10,674) n/m Adjusted EBITDA 14,847 5,622 -62% 31,408 22,423 -29% Net income/(loss) 21,688 (3,908) n/m 20,404 (11,792) n/m Adjusted net income 7,506 1,340 -82% 12,117 5,360 -56%

Our segment disclosure is provided in the Segment financial results section below.

Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits as of September 30, 2021:

RUB 134.6 billion ($1,850.1 million) on a consolidated basis

Of which RUB 14.1 billion ($193.3 million) is related to Taxi segment

In September 2021, Yandex paid RUB 58.4 billion* ($0.8 billion) in cash under the agreed payment terms and following the completed milestones of the recently announced transaction with Uber. The remaining part of consideration will be paid upon the completion of the deal.

*at the exchange rate as of payment date.

Segment financial results

Search & Portal

Our Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

Key operational trends:

Share of Russian search market, including mobile, averaged 59.3% in Q3 2021, unchanged from 59.3% in Q3 2020 and down slightly from 59.7% in Q2 2021 (primarily reflecting a seasonal normalization of the desktop market share as well as methodology changes), according to Yandex.Radar

including mobile, averaged 59.3% in Q3 2021, unchanged from 59.3% in Q3 2020 and down slightly from 59.7% in Q2 2021 (primarily reflecting a seasonal normalization of the desktop market share as well as methodology changes), according to Yandex.Radar Search share on Android in Russia was 58.9% in Q3 2021, up slightly from 58.7% in Q3 2020 and down from 59.5% in Q2 2021 (primarily reflecting a methodology changes), according to Yandex.Radar

in Russia was 58.9% in Q3 2021, up slightly from 58.7% in Q3 2020 and down from 59.5% in Q2 2021 (primarily reflecting a methodology changes), according to Yandex.Radar Mobile search traffic was 66.2% of our total search traffic in Q3 2021. Mobile revenues represented 57.5% of our search revenues in Q3 2021

was 66.2% of our total search traffic in Q3 2021. Mobile revenues represented 57.5% of our search revenues in Q3 2021 Search queries in Russia grew 8% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues 32,072 42,713 33% 88,162 117,280 33% Revenues Ex-TAC 26,975 35,075 30% 72,497 96,252 33% Adjusted EBITDA 16,781 20,684 23% 42,587 56,094 32% Adjusted EBITDA margin 52.3% 48.4% -3.9 pp 48.3% 47.8% -0.5 pp

Revenues increased by 33% and Revenues Ex-TAC increased by 30% year-on-year in Q3 2021. On a two-year stack basis, which we are presenting to provide a clearer picture of our business by smoothing out the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the revenues grew by 16% in Q3 2021. The solid growth momentum reflects the robust performance of the core search business, improved search share and mobile monetization as well as strong trends in the Yandex Ad Network on the back of investments in further enhancements of our advertising products, instruments and technologies.

Adjusted EBITDA margin came to 48.4% in Q3 2021 compared with 52.3% in Q3 2020. The year-on-year dynamic was primarily driven by the investments in advertising technologies (including enhancements to the effectiveness of our conversion strategies and development of SMB products) and in product and performance marketing to support the growth of iOS market share, as well as high base effect from the pandemic-related cost cutting measures implemented in 2020.

Taxi

The Taxi segment includes our mobility businesses, which consist of the (i) Ride-hailing business (including Yandex.Taxi in Russia and 17 other countries across CIS and EMEA, and Uber in Russia and CIS) for both B2C and B2B, (ii) Yandex.Drive, our car-sharing business;(iii) the FoodTech businesses (including Yandex.Eats, our ready-to-eat and grocery delivery service; and Yandex.Lavka, our hyperlocal convenience store delivery service); and (iv) Yandex.Delivery (Logistics), our last mile logistics solution for individuals, SMBs and enterprises.

Key operational trends:

Number of rides in the Ride-hailing service increased 44% compared with Q3 2020

increased 44% compared with Q3 2020 The number of our own dark stores in Yandex.Lavka service reached 395 stores as of the end of September 2021

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change GMV: Mobility 97,052 156,136 61% 233,780 414,118 77% Ride-hailing 93,722 151,987 62% 226,443 403,302 78% Drive 3,330 4,149 25% 7,337 10,816 47% Yandex.Delivery (Logistics) 2,317 7,877 240% 4,413 18,160 312% FoodTech 9,524 21,206 123% 24,234 53,654 121% Total GMV 108,893 185,219 70% 262,427 485,932 85% Revenues: Mobility 13,697 22,090 61% 34,415 58,670 70% Ride-hailing 10,985 18,632 70% 28,414 49,658 75% Drive 2,712 3,458 28% 6,001 9,012 50% Yandex.Delivery (Logistics) 739 3,316 349% 1,544 7,619 393% FoodTech 4,396 9,840 124% 10,291 25,030 143% Eliminations (280) (1,235) 341% (546) (2,625) 381% Total revenues 18,552 34,011 83% 45,704 88,694 94% Adjusted EBITDA: Mobility 2,900 4,785 65% 4,775 15,527 225% Ride-hailing 2,829 4,317 53% 6,644 14,756 122% Drive 71 468 n/m (1,869) 771 n/m Yandex.Delivery (Logistics) (222) (346) 56% (407) (847) 108% FoodTech (938) (3,216) 243% (2,698) (8,147) 202% Total Adjusted EBITDA 1,740 1,223 -30% 1,670 6,533 291% Adjusted EBITDA margin as % of GMV: Mobility 3.0% 3.1% 0.1 pp 2.0% 3.7% 1.7 pp Ride-hailing 3.0% 2.8% -0.2 pp 2.9% 3.7% 0.8 pp Drive 2.1% 11.3% 9.2 pp -25.5% 7.1% n/m Yandex.Delivery (Logistics) -9.6% -4.4% 5.2 pp -9.2% -4.7% 4.5 pp FoodTech -9.8% -15.2% -5.4 pp -11.1% -15.2% -4.1 pp Total Adjusted EBITDA as % of GMV 1.6% 0.7% -0.9 pp 0.6% 1.3% 0.7 pp

Taxi segment revenues increased by 83%, with Ride-hailing (including our corporate Taxi business) and Yandex.Lavka as the largest contributors to growth, followed by the Yandex.Delivery (Logistics) business, as well as the growth of car-sharing. Ride-hailing and Drive revenue increased by 70% and 28% respectively, driven by solid growth in rides and even faster growth in GMV. Yandex.Delivery (Logistics) revenue increased by 349% year-on-year and demonstrated acceleration of quarter-over-quarter growth compared to Q2 2021, as a result of continuously increasing demand of last-mile delivery services. FoodTech revenue delivered solid 124% year-on-year growth primarily driven by the growth of Yandex.Lavka on the back of increased demand and new dark stores openings, as well as by the solid performance of Yandex.Eats Grocery; its share reached 22% of Yandex.Eats GMV in Q3. On a two-year stack basis, revenue in Ride-Hailing, Drive and FoodTech increased by 46%, 28% and 235%, respectively (including 108% two-year stack growth for Yandex.Eats).

Eliminations related to the Taxi segment represent the eliminations of intercompany revenues between different businesses within the Taxi Group. The increase of 341% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020 was mainly attributed to a higher volume of FoodTech orders fulfilled by our Yandex.Delivery (Logistics) business.

Adjusted EBITDA of Taxi was RUB 1,223 million in Q3 2021, down from RUB 1,740 million in Q3 2020. Adjusted EBITDA of the Mobility businesses reached RUB 4,785 million and increased 65% in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020, which was however offset by our investments into the rapidly growing Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Eats (grocery delivery from retail chains in particular) businesses as well as our Logistics services.

Yandex.Market

The Yandex.Market segment includes our marketplace, price comparison service, and several small experiments.

Key operational trends:

Total E-CommerceGMV (Yandex.Market marketplace, our e-grocery business Yandex.Lavka and grocery-originated GMV of Yandex.Eats) increased by 214% year-on-year in Q3 2021

(Yandex.Market marketplace, our e-grocery business Yandex.Lavka and grocery-originated GMV of Yandex.Eats) increased by 214% year-on-year in Q3 2021 The share of GMV sold by third-party sellers on our Yandex.Market marketplace reached 78% in Q3 2021 compared to 60% in Q3 2020

on our Yandex.Market marketplace reached 78% in Q3 2021 compared to 60% in Q3 2020 Marketplace's assortment reached 20.9 millionSKUs as of the end of Q3 2021compared to 16.8 million SKUs as of the end of Q2 2021 and 1.4 million SKUs as of the end of Q3 2020

reached 20.9 millionSKUs as of the end of Q3 2021compared to 16.8 million SKUs as of the end of Q2 2021 and 1.4 million SKUs as of the end of Q3 2020 The number of active buyers 7 on Yandex.Market marketplace increased by 95% year-on-year and reached 8.4 million as of the end of Q3 2021

7 on Yandex.Market marketplace increased by 95% year-on-year and reached 8.4 million as of the end of Q3 2021 The number of active sellers8 on Yandex.Market marketplace increased by 178% year-on-year and reached 17.7 thousand as of the end of Q3 2021

(7) An active buyer is a buyer who made at least 1 purchase in the last 12 months prior to the reporting date.

(8) An active seller is a seller who made at least 1 sale in the last 1 month prior to the reporting date.

The table below presents the financial results of the Yandex.Market segment on a like-for-like basis for the full three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2021.

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 * 2021 Change 2020 * 2021 Change GMV of Yandex.Market 10,145 31,620 212% 28,920 75,980 163% Revenues: 6,910 8,662 25% 20,172 24,834 23% Revenues from sale of goods (1P) 3,377 5,795 72% 10,860 17,298 59% Commission and other marketplace revenues (3P) 1,367 1,941 42% 3,035 3,582 18% CPC revenues9 2,166 926 -57% 6,277 3,954 -37% Adjusted EBITDA: (1,221) (11,673) n/m (5,257) (28,079) n/m Adjusted EBITDA margin: -17.7% -134.8% -117.1 pp -26.1% -113.1% -87.0 pp

* Financial results of Yandex.Market for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were included in Yandex's consolidated financial results on a consolidated basis since July 24, 2020. Yandex's portion of the results of Yandex.Market prior the date of acquisition were recognized in the line item "Loss from equity method investments".

(9) CPC revenues are defined as revenues from price comparison services priced on a CPC (cost-per-click) basis and recognized only when a user clicks on product offerings placed by merchants on Yandex.Market. Marketplace revenues (from sales of goods (1P) and commission and other marketplace revenues (3P)) are priced on CPA (cost per action) model.

The GMV of Yandex.Market marketplace accelerated to 212% year-on-year in Q3 2021 compared with 144% in Q2 2021. The acceleration was driven by a combination of factors, including audience growth, significant expansion in assortment and logistics infrastructure, swift transition of merchants from CPC to CPA (powered by dropship by seller "DBS" model), product improvement, as well as support from the integration with our Yandex Plus program.

Yandex.Market total revenues grew 25% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. The slower-than-GMV revenue growth is explained by the changes in marketplace revenue mix (increase in the share of 3P GMV to 78% in Q3 2021 compared with 60% in Q3 2020), the decrease of the merchants commission as well as the decline in price comparison revenue (by 57% year-on-year on the back of the conversion of merchants from CPC to our 3P marketplace model). Revenues from sale of goods (1P) grew 72% and were influenced by overall business growth and partially offset by a decrease in 1P as a share of GMV. Commission and other marketplace revenues (3P) increased by 42% driven by the overall growth of 3P GMV, partially offset by the decrease of the merchant commissions and 3P blended take-rates (on the back of the expansion of the DBS model).

Adjusted EBITDA loss of the Yandex.Market business was RUB 11.7 billion in Q3 2021,reflecting investments in the growth of our operations, including an expansion of our logistics infrastructure by adding 10 logistics premises, launch of an Express delivery, preparation for the launch of a fashion category as well as targeted marketing campaigns to expand customer base and strengthen our brand's recognition as a multicategory marketplace (including a TV campaign with Yandex Plus).

Media Services

The Media Services segment includes our subscription service Yandex Plus, Yandex.Music, KinoPoisk, Yandex.Afisha and our production center Yandex.Studio.

Key operational trends:

Number of Yandex Plus subscribers reached 10.3 million as of the end of Q3 2021, up 102% from the end of Q3 2020

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues 1,773 4,311 143% 4,906 11,891 142% Adjusted EBITDA (1,027) (1,589) 55% (2,594) (4,578) 76% Adjusted EBITDA margin -57.9% -36.9% 21 pp -52.9% -38.5% 14.4 pp

Media Services revenues grew 143% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the growth of Yandex Plus subscription on the back of the rapid growth of paying members of the Yandex Plus program as well as other revenue streams, including advertising and newly developing licensing revenues (due to increased activities in licensing sales of KinoPoisk Originals and sublicensing of exclusives). The adjusted EBITDA losses of RUB 1.6 billion reflect our investments in content (including original and exclusive content) and marketing to support the growth of the Yandex Plus subscriber base.

Classifieds

The Classifieds segment includes Auto.ru, Yandex.Realty, Yandex.Jobs, and Yandex Classifieds.

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues 1,586 2,078 31% 3,960 5,856 48% Adjusted EBITDA 495 468 -5% 471 1,581 236% Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.2% 22.5% -8.7 pp 11.9% 27.0% 15.1 pp

Classifieds revenues increased by 31% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020 and was driven mainly by the increase in revenues from auto dealers' listings, the launch of our auction model and a respective increase in prices. Auto finance and insurance services revenue has grown by more than 2.8x as compared to Q3 2020 due to the fine-tuning of our monetization strategies and a number of operational improvements in the brokerage model. The Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 5% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020, driven by increased investments into the development and marketing of new products, which allowed for improvement to our market share despite intensifying competition.

Other Business Units and Initiatives

The Other Business Units and Initiatives segment includes our self-driving vehicles business ("Yandex SDG"), Zen, Yandex.Cloud, Yandex.Education, Devices, FinTech, Yandex.Uslugi ("Services") and Yandex.Lavka experiments in international markets ("Lavka Overseas"), as well as several other experiments.

Key operational trends:

Zen's daily average users was 20.6 million in September 2021, up 7% from June 2021 and 13% from September 2020

was 20.6 million in September 2021, up 7% from June 2021 and 13% from September 2020 Share of video as percentage of time spent on Zen is around 40%as of the end of September 2021 compared to28% in the end of June 2021 and 19% in the end of September 2020

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues 2,703 5,812 115% 6,485 15,440 138% Adjusted EBITDA (2,006) (3,563) 78% (5,713) (9,367) 64% Adjusted EBITDA margin -74.2% -61.3% 12.9 pp -88.1% -60.7% 27.4 pp

Other Business Units and Initiatives revenues increased 115% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the fast growth in Devices (revenue increased 160% year-on-year to RUB 2.2 billion in Q3 2021 on the back of the strong demand for our stations), Zen and Cloud.

Adjusted EBITDA loss amounted to RUB 3.6 billion, up from a loss of RUB 2.0 billion in Q3 2020, as a result of increased investments in Zen and Yandex SDG (where adjusted EBITDA loss was RUB 1.1 billion in Q3 2021) and launch of new experiments, which did not exist a year ago, such as FinTech, Services, Lavka Overseas and other initiatives. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of the Devices business has improved from -26.5% in Q3 2020 to -9.2% in Q3 2021, primarily driven by increasing economies of scale, optimization of procurement prices, logistics costs and positive foreign exchange effect.

Eliminations

Eliminations related to our revenues represent the elimination of transactions between the reportable segments, including advertising revenues, intercompany revenues related to brand royalties, data centers, logistics service, devices intercompany sales and others.

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues: Segment revenues 61,894 97,587 58% 154,425 263,995 71% Eliminations (3,559) (6,282) 77% (7,680) (18,152) 136% Total revenues 58,335 91,305 57% 146,745 245,843 68% Adjusted EBITDA: Segment adjusted EBITDA 14,906 5,550 -63% 35,344 22,184 -37% Eliminations 78 72 -8% 236 239 1% Total adjusted EBITDA 14,984 5,622 -62% 35,580 22,423 -37%

Eliminations related to our revenues increased 77% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. On a like-for-like basis (including Yandex.Market in both Q3 2021 and Q3 2020), eliminations related to our revenues increased 69% in Q3 2021. The increase was mainly attributed to higher intercompany TAC related to fast growing Zen business, intercompany revenue in Search and Portal (related to brand royalties, data centers rent paid by business units as well as cross-service advertising and marketing activities) as well as the intercompany eliminations related to logistics activities between Yandex.Market and Yandex.Taxi.

Consolidated revenues breakdown10

(10) The full definition of our consolidated revenues by source is presented under the caption "Revenues" in Item 5 in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Online advertising revenues 33,179 42,605 28% 88,048 118,187 34% Revenues related to Taxi segment, excluding sales of goods 15,801 26,279 66% 39,825 68,460 72% Revenues related to sales of goods 5,922 13,971 136% 9,997 38,252 283% Other revenues 3,433 8,450 146% 8,875 20,944 136% Total revenues 58,335 91,305 57% 146,745 245,843 68%

Online advertising revenues in Q3 2021 on a like-for-like basis (including revenues of Yandex.Market for the full three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2020) grew 27% year-on-year; excluding TAC they grew 23%. On a two-year stack basis online advertising revenues grew by 14%, excluding TAC by 15%.

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses

Our operating costs and expenses consist of cost of revenues, product development expenses, sales, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), and depreciation and amortization expenses (D&A). Apart from D&A, each of the above expense categories include personnel-related costs and expenses, relevant office space rental, and related share-based compensation expenses. Increases across all cost categories reflect investments in overall growth. In Q3 2021 our headcount increased by 2,356 full-time employees. The total number of full-time employees was 17,206 as of September 30, 2021, up by 16% compared with June 30, 2021, and up 50% from September 30, 2020, which was primarily driven by the accelerated pace of hiring in E-commerce (including Yandex.Market, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Eats) and Search and Portal as well as by the fast growth of Ride-hailing, Media Services, Cloud and other businesses.

Cost of revenues, including traffic acquisition costs (TAC)

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change TAC 4,516 6,875 52% 14,030 18,507 32% Total TAC as a % of total revenues 7.7% 7.5% -0.2 pp 9.6% 7.5% -2.1 pp Costs related to Taxi segment, excluding sales of goods 7,520 14,298 90% 19,919 36,341 82% Costs related to Taxi segment, excluding sales of goods as a % of revenues 12.9% 15.7% 2.8 pp 13.6% 14.8% 1.2 pp Cost of devices and other goods sold11 5,019 12,358 146% 8,384 34,692 314% Cost of devices and other goods sold as a % of revenues 8.6% 13.5% 4.9 pp 5.7% 14.1% 8.4 pp Other cost of revenues 5,086 12,140 139% 11,955 31,947 167% Other cost of revenues as a % of revenues 8.7% 13.3% 4.6 pp 8.1% 13.0% 4.9 pp Total cost of revenues 22,141 45,671 106% 54,288 121,487 124% Total cost of revenues as a % of revenues 38.0% 50.0% 12.0 pp 37.0% 49.4% 12.4 pp

(11) Including sales of 1P products on Yandex.Market marketplace.

TAC grew 52% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020 and represented 7.5% of total revenues, down 20 basis points compared with Q3 2020.The year-on-year dynamic of TAC as a share of revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in the share of advertising revenues as a percentage of total revenues as well as the optimization of TAC rates.

Operating Expenses

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Product development 9,414 12,222 30% 26,312 34,465 31% As a % of revenues 16.1% 13.4% -2.7 pp 17.9% 14.0% -3.9 pp Sales, general and administrative 15,742 32,961 109% 41,740 83,532 100% As a % of revenues 27.0% 36.1% 9.1 pp 28.4% 34.0% 5.6 pp Depreciation and amortization 4,780 6,135 28% 12,842 17,033 33% As a % of revenues 8.2% 6.7% -1.5 pp 8.8% 6.9% -1.9 pp Total operating expenses 29,936 51,318 71% 80,894 135,030 67% As a % of revenues 51.3% 56.2% 4.9 pp 55.1% 54.9% -0.2 pp

Total operating expenses increased 71% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. On a like-for-like basis (including Yandex.Market in both Q3 2021 and Q3 2020) total operating expenses increased 68% in Q3 2021 mainly due to an increase in advertising and performance marketing activities to support our market share gains and expansion of our customer base in a number of services (primarily, E-commerce businesses and our Yandex Plus subscription program) as well as in personnel expenses, which supported GMV growth acceleration of Yandex.Market and revenue growth of Taxi and Search and Portal. Q3 2021 dynamics were also affected by the low operating costs base in Q3 2020 due to pandemic-related cost optimization measures that were implemented in 2020.

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change SBC expense included in cost of revenues 111 117 5% 325 367 13% SBC expense included in product development 2,337 2,734 17% 6,617 8,768 33% SBC expense included in SG&A 1,505 2,284 52% 3,971 6,666 68% Total SBC expense 3,953 5,135 30% 10,913 15,801 45% As a % of revenues 6.8% 5.6% -1.2 pp 7.4% 6.4% -1.0 pp

Total SBC expense increased 30% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. The growth primarily reflects new equity-based grants made in 2020-2021 as well as the increased share price of Yandex N.V., largely offset by the high base effect related to the exchange of Yandex.Market and MLU equity awards for new Yandex N.V. RSUs in Q3 2020.

Income/(loss) from operations

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Income/(loss) from operations 6,258 (5,684 ) n/m 11,563 (10,674 ) n/m

Loss from operations amounted to RUB 5.7 billion in Q3 2021 compared to income from operations of RUB 6.3 billion in Q3 2020. Including Yandex.Market in both periods, income from operations in Q3 2020 was RUB 5.9 billion. The decrease reflects the changes in segment mix amid the continuing investments in our rapidly growing new businesses (primarily Yandex.Market, FoodTech and Media Services).

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 62% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020. On a like-for-like basis (including Yandex.Market in both Q3 2021 and Q3 2020), adjusted EBITDA decreased 62%. The decline was mainly driven by investments in E-commerce (including Yandex.Market, Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Eats), Other Business Units and Initiatives (including Yandex SDG, Zen, FinTech and other experiments) and Media Services, which were partially offset by Search and Portal and Ride-hailing revenue growth.

Interest income increased 14% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020, reflecting an increase in interest rates.

Interest expense grew 30% in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020, reflecting our investments in the finance lease of warehouses for Yandex.Market and cars for car-sharing business.

Foreign exchange gain decreased insignificantly by RUB 101 million in Q3 2021 compared with Q3 2020 as the Russian ruble remained stable in both quarters.

Income tax expense for Q3 2021 was RUB 1,122 million, down from RUB 3,573 million in Q3 2020.Our effective tax rate in Q3 2021 was negative of 40.3% compared to positive tax rate of 14.1% in Q3 2020. If we remove the effects of deferred tax asset valuation allowances, SBC expense and tax on dividends our effective tax rate for Q3 2021 was 26.6%, compared to 21.5% for Q3 2020 as adjusted for similar effects in that period, as well as gain on Yandex.Market consolidation and loss on Yandex.Money disposal. The increase in the tax rate without above-mentioned effects was primarily driven by the permanent difference between US GAAP and tax accounting in the books of certain of our subsidiaries. In Q3 2021 we made adjustments to our policy for dividend distributions by Yandex LLC, our principal Russian operating subsidiary, to Yandex N.V. reflecting our plans to re-invest a larger share of our profits into numerous attractive opportunities and businesses in Russia. As a result of these changes, which reduced the amount of distributions deemed to be made for tax purposes, we recognized a gain in the amount of RUB 1,965 million.

Net loss was RUB 3.9 billion ($53.7 million) in Q3 2021, compared with net income of RUB 21.8 billion in Q3 2020.Apart from the described above drivers that affected the results of operations and income taxes the change in net income/(loss) was driven by one-off gain from the consolidation of Yandex.Market in Q3 2020, and gain on investments revaluation in Q3 2021.

Adjusted net income decreased 82% compared with Q3 2020, primarily driven by the decline in the results of operations partly offset by gain on investments revaluation and decrease of income tax expense. Respective adjusted net income margin down 1,140 basis points from 12.9% in Q3 2020 to 1.5% in Q3 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, Yandex had cash, cash equivalents and term deposits of RUB 134.6 billion ($1,850.1 million), including cash, cash equivalents and term deposits of Yandex.Taxi.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities for Q3 2021 was RUB 2.2 billion ($30.3 million) and capital expenditures were RUB 8.5 billion ($116.8 million).

The total number of shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 was 358,558,997, including 322,860,322 Class A shares, 35,698,674 Class B shares, and one Priority share and excluding 940,157 Class A shares held in treasury and all Class C shares outstanding solely as a result of the conversion of Class B shares into Class A shares. Any such Class C shares will be cancelled.

There were also employee share options outstanding to purchase up to an additional 2.9 million shares, at a weighted average exercise price of $44.26 per share, 1.7 million of which were fully vested; equity-settled share appreciation rights (SARs) for 0.1 million shares, at a weighted average measurement price of $32.85, all of which were fully vested; restricted share units (RSUs) covering 14.1 million shares, of which RSUs to acquire 4.7 million shares were fully vested; performance share units (PSUs) for 0.4 million shares, none of which were vested or earned, and synthetic options for 2.0 million, 0.6 million of which were fully vested.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

In Q3 2021 we have seen a continuing strengthening of the Russian economy as well as gradual recovery of consumer demand across our key markets. The growth rates of our key businesses, advertising and ride-hailing, have normalized in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 2021, which was influenced by the lower base as a result of the pandemic. The businesses that saw an acceleration of demand during the pandemic continued to demonstrate solid growth trends on the back of fewer COVID-19 restrictions, including our FoodTech businesses, Yandex.Market marketplace and Media Services. We believe this is related to the change in consumer behavior and habits, and low penetration of these services in Russia.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia started to grow again in September and October and reached a new record high. As such, many regions in Russia began to introduce various lockdown measures and restrictions. The performance in the upcoming months will highly depend on the epidemiological situation in Russia and the magnitude of the potential restrictive measures implemented by authorities.

With regards to our financial position as of the end of September 30, 2021, our analysis of the effect from COVID-19 on goodwill, non-current assets and redeemable non-controlling interests shows no measurable impact. The development of the situation with respect to COVID-19 may also lead to changes in estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities. Actual results could differ from those estimates.

Conference Call Information

Yandex's management will hold an earnings conference call on October 27, 2021 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 PM Moscow time; 1:00 PM London time).

We recommend using the dial-in option if you plan to ask questions. In this case please dial-in at least 10 minutes prior to the call start time (using dial-in number and confirmation code stated below).

To access the conference call live, please dial:

US: +1 929 477 0402

UK/International: +44 (0) 330 336 9125

Russia: +7 495 213 1767

Passcode: 6487932

A live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/yandex20211027

Following the call, a webcast replay will be available at the Yandex Investor Relations website at https://ir.yandex/events-and-presentations

ABOUT YANDEX

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed market-leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has more than 30 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011 and on the MOEX since 2014.

More information on Yandex can be found at https://ir.yandex/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial and business performance, our business and strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry, business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "guide," "intend," "likely," "may," "will" and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and our reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted or implied by such statements include, among others, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and regulatory and business responses to that crisis, macroeconomic and geopolitical developments affecting the Russian economy or our business, changes in the political, legal and/or regulatory environment, competitive pressures, changes in advertising patterns, changes in user preferences, technological developments, and our need to expend capital to accommodate the growth of the business, as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and "Risk Factors" in the Shareholder Circular filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 6-K, which were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 1, 2021 and November 18, 2019, respectively, and are available on our investor relations website at https://ir.yandex/sec-filings and on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/. All information in this release and in the attachments is as of October 27, 2021, and Yandex undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we present the following non-GAAP financial measures: ex-TAC revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income margin, financial results on a like-for-like basis including Yandex.Market. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable U.S. GAAP measures", included following the accompanying financial tables. We define the various non-GAAP financial measures we use as follows:

Ex-TAC revenues means U.S. GAAP revenues less total traffic acquisition costs (TAC)

means U.S. GAAP revenues less total traffic acquisition costs (TAC) Adjusted EBITDA means U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) plus (1)depreciation and amortization, (2)SBC expense, (3) interest expense, (4) income tax expense/(benefit), (5) one-off restructuring expenses, (6) accrual of expense related to the contingent compensation payable to employees in connection with certain business combinations, (7)loss from equity method investments, less (1) interest income and (2) other income, net

means U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) plus (1)depreciation and amortization, (2)SBC expense, (3) interest expense, (4) income tax expense/(benefit), (5) one-off restructuring expenses, (6) accrual of expense related to the contingent compensation payable to employees in connection with certain business combinations, (7)loss from equity method investments, less (1) interest income and (2) other income, net Adjusted EBITDA margin means adjusted EBITDA divided by U.S. GAAP revenues

means adjusted EBITDA divided by U.S. GAAP revenues Adjusted net income means U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) plus (1)SBC expense adjusted for the income tax attributable to the SBC expense, (2)accrual of expense related to the contingent compensation payable to certain employees in connection with certain business combinations, (3) one-off restructuring expenses adjusted for the related reduction in income tax, (4) amortization of debt discount related to our convertible debt adjusted for the related reduction in income tax, (5) foreign exchange losses/(gains) adjusted for (reduction)/increase in income tax attributable to foreign exchange losses/(gains)

means U.S. GAAP net income/(loss) plus (1)SBC expense adjusted for the income tax attributable to the SBC expense, (2)accrual of expense related to the contingent compensation payable to certain employees in connection with certain business combinations, (3) one-off restructuring expenses adjusted for the related reduction in income tax, (4) amortization of debt discount related to our convertible debt adjusted for the related reduction in income tax, (5) foreign exchange losses/(gains) adjusted for (reduction)/increase in income tax attributable to foreign exchange losses/(gains) Adjusted net income margin means adjusted net income divided by U.S. GAAP revenues

means adjusted net income divided by U.S. GAAP revenues Financial results on a like-for-like basis including Yandex.Market means revenues, ex-TAC revenues, income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and net income of the combined results of operations as if the acquisition of Yandex.Market completed as of January 1, 2020. These amounts have been calculated after the elimination of revenue related to intercompany transactions and adjusting the results of Yandex.Market to reflect amortization associated with intangibles acquired and related income tax results

These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management for evaluating financial performance as well as decision-making. Management believes that these metrics reflect the organic, core operating performance of the company, and therefore are useful to analysts and investors in providing supplemental information that helps them understand, model and forecast the evolution of our operating business.

Although our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for operational decision-making and considers these financial measures to be useful for analysts and investors, we recognize that there are a number of limitations related to such measures. In particular, it should be noted that several of these measures exclude some recurring costs, particularly share-based compensation. In addition, the components of the costs that we exclude in our calculation of the measures described above may differ from the components that our peer companies exclude when they report their results of operations.

Below we describe why we make particular adjustments to certain U.S. GAAP financial measures:

TAC

We believe that it may be useful for investors and analysts to review certain measures both in accordance with U.S. GAAP and net of the effect of TAC, which we view as comparable to sales bonuses but, unlike sales bonuses, are not deducted from U.S. GAAP revenues. By presenting revenue, net of TAC, we believe that investors and analysts are able to obtain a clearer picture of our business without the impact of the revenues we share with our partners.

SBC

SBC is a significant expense item, and an important part of our compensation and incentive programs. As it is a non-cash charge, however, and highly dependent on our share price at the time of equity award grants, we believe that it is useful for investors and analysts to see certain financial measures excluding the impact of these charges in order to obtain a clearer picture of our operating performance.

Acquisition-related costs

We may incur expenses in connection with acquisitions that are not indicative of our recurring core operating performance. In particular, we are required under U.S. GAAP to accrue as expense the contingent compensation that is payable to certain employees in connection with certain business combinations. We eliminate these acquisition-related expenses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to provide management and investors a tool for comparing on a period-to-period basis our operating performance in the ordinary course of operations.

Foreign exchange gains

Because we hold significant assets and liabilities in currencies other than our Russian ruble operating currency, and because foreign exchange fluctuations are outside of our operational control, we believe that it is useful to present adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and related margin measures excluding these effects, in order to provide greater clarity regarding our operating performance.

One-off restructuring expenses

Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA exclude expenses related to restructuring targeted amendments to Corporate Governance Structure approved by shareholders in December 2019.We believe that it is useful to present adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and related margin measures excluding impacts not related to our operating activities.

Effect of Yandex.Market consolidation

We adjust net income and EBITDA for gain on Yandex.Market consolidation. We have eliminated this gain from adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA as we believe that it is useful to present adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and related margins measures excluding impacts not related to our operating activities.

Loss from disposal of investment in Yandex.Money

We adjust net income for loss from disposal of investment in Yandex.Money. We have added this loss to adjusted net income as we believe that it is useful to present adjusted net income and related margin measures excluding impacts not related to our operating activities.

Amortization of debt discount

We also adjust net income for interest expense representing amortization of the debt discount related to our convertible senior notes due 2025 issued in Q1 2020. We have eliminated this expense from adjusted net income as it is non-cash in nature and is not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

The tables at the end of this release provide detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure we use from the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

YANDEX N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



As of December 31, September 30, September 30, 2020* 2021 2021 RUB RUB $ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 132,398 81,425 1,119.1 Term deposits 105,787 53,189 731.0 Investments in marketable equity securities - 3,792 52.1 Accounts receivable, net 25,440 32,111 441.3 Prepaid expenses 6,727 12,902 177.4 Inventory 4,810 7,039 96.7 Funds receivable, net 2,289 2,685 36.9 Investments in debt securities - 657 9.0 VAT reclaimable 7,573 12,310 169.2 Other current assets 5,377 6,957 95.6 Total current assets 290,401 213,067 2,928.3 Property and equipment, net 61,772 88,788 1,220.3 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,800 37,097 509.8 Intangible assets, net 21,842 22,946 315.4 Content assets, net 7,464 12,704 174.6 Goodwill 104,275 117,701 1,617.6 Long-term prepaid expenses 1,391 3,011 41.5 Investments in non-marketable equity securities 1,135 3,923 53.9 Deferred tax assets 1,639 5,736 78.8 Other non-current assets 4,893 7,620 104.7 Total non-current assets 225,211 299,526 4,116.6 TOTAL ASSETS 515,612 512,593 7,044.9 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 43,634 87,172 1,198.0 Income and non-income taxes payable 12,573 12,804 176.0 Deferred revenue 6,645 7,777 106.9 Bank deposits and liabilities, current - 91 1.3 Total current liabilities 62,852 107,844 1,482.2 Convertible debt 83,277 83,549 1,148.3 Deferred tax liabilities 3,705 2,910 40.0 Operating lease liabilities 12,830 26,218 360.3 Finance lease liabilities 3,387 13,697 188.2 Bank deposits and liabilities, non current - 141 1.9 Other accrued liabilities 1,459 4,109 56.6 Total non-current liabilities 104,658 130,624 1,795.3 Total liabilities 167,510 238,468 3,277.5 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,167 1,058 14.5 Shareholders' equity: Priority share: €1 par value; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding - - - Ordinary shares: par value (Class A €0.01, Class B €0.10 and Class C €0.09); shares authorized (Class A: 500,000,000, Class B: 37,138,658 and Class C: 37,748,658); shares issued (Class A: 320,430,479 and 323,800,479, Class B: 35,708,674 and 35,698,674, and Class C: 1,429,984 and 10,000, respectively); shares outstanding (Class A: 318,501,858 and 322,860,322, Class B: 35,708,674 and 35,698,674, and Class C: nil) 278 281 3.9 Treasury shares at cost (Class A: 1,928,621 and 940,157, Priority share: nil and nil, respectively) (6 ) (3,361 ) (46.2 ) Additional paid-in capital 160,857 108,804 1,495.4 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,923 16,570 227.7 Retained earnings 145,789 135,920 1,868.0 Total equity attributable to Yandex N.V. 324,841 258,214 3,548.8 Noncontrolling interests 20,094 14,853 204.1 Total shareholders' equity 344,935 273,067 3,752.9 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 515,612 512,593 7,044.9

YANDEX N.V

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended September 30, 2020 2021 2021 RUB RUB $ Revenues 58,335 91,305 1,254.9 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues(1) 22,141 45,671 627.7 Product development(1) 9,414 12,222 168.0 Sales, general and administrative(1) 15,742 32,961 453.0 Depreciation and amortization 4,780 6,135 84.3 Total operating costs and expenses 52,077 96,989 1,333.0 Income/(loss) from operations 6,258 (5,684) (78.1) Interest income 1,009 1,146 15.8 Interest expense (723) (938) (12.9) Effect of Yandex.Market consolidation 19,230 - - Income/(loss) from equity method investments (94) 4 0.1 Other income/(loss), net (346) 2,686 36.8 Net income/(loss) before income taxes 25,334 (2,786) (38.3) Income tax expense 3,573 1,122 15.4 Net income/(loss) 21,761 (3,908) (53.7) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 239 523 7.2 Net income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V. 22,000 (3,385) (46.5) Net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B share: Basic 62.61 (9.32) (0.13) Diluted 60.72 (9.32) (0.13) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

shares used in per share computation Basic 351,372,700 363,390,831 363,390,831 Diluted 361,941,154 363,390,831 363,390,831 (1) These balances exclude depreciation and amortization expenses, which are presented separately, and include share-based compensation expenses of: Cost of revenues 111 117 1.6 Product development 2,337 2,734 37.6 Sales, general and administrative 1,505 2,284 31.4

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 2021 RUB RUB $ Revenues 146,745 245,843 3,378.8 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues(1) 54,288 121,487 1,669.7 Product development(1) 26,312 34,465 473.7 Sales, general and administrative(1) 41,740 83,532 1,148.0 Depreciation and amortization 12,842 17,033 234.1 Total operating costs and expenses 135,182 256,517 3,525.5 Income/(loss) from operations 11,563 (10,674) (146.7) Interest income 2,708 3,503 48.1 Interest expense (1,626) (2,592) (35.6) Effect of Yandex.Market consolidation 19,230 - - Loss from equity method investments (2,177) (2) - Other income, net 2,976 3,375 46.4 Net income/(loss) before income taxes 32,674 (6,390) (87.8) Income tax expense 9,229 5,402 74.3 Net income/(loss) 23,445 (11,792) (162.1) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 952 1,551 21.4 Net income/(loss) attributable to Yandex N.V. 24,397 (10,241) (140.7) Net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B share: Basic 72.49 (28.28) (0.39) Diluted 70.27 (28.28) (0.39) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B shares used in per share computation Basic 336,558,174 362,097,366 362,097,366 Diluted 346,728,394 362,097,366 362,097,366 (1) These balances exclude depreciation and amortization expenses, which are presented separately, and include share-based compensation expenses of: Cost of revenues 325 367 5.0 Product development 6,617 8,768 120.5 Sales, general and administrative 3,971 6,666 91.7

YANDEX N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)



Three months ended September 30,

2020 2021 2021

RUB RUB $ CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net income/(loss) 21,761 (3,908 ) (53.7 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 3,549 4,704 64.6 Amortization of intangible assets 1,231 1,431 19.7 Amortization of content assets 728 2,373 32.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets amortization and the lease liability accretion 2,890 3,010 41.4 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 504 518 7.1 Share-based compensation expense 3,953 5,135 70.6 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) (707 ) (1,338 ) (18.4 ) Foreign exchange gains (478 ) (377 ) (5.2 ) Loss/(income) from equity method investments 94 (4 ) (0.1 ) Effect of Yandex.Market consolidation (19,230 ) - - Other 980 (2,468 ) (33.9 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding the effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (1,331 ) (3,961 ) (54.4 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,049 (3,967 ) (54.5 ) Inventory (2,944 ) (269 ) (3.6 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,406 3,990 54.8 Deferred revenue 490 886 12.2 Bank deposits and liabilities - (48 ) (0.7 ) Content assets (2,194 ) (2,056 ) (28.3 ) Content liabilities 1,151 (1,449 ) (19.9 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,902 2,202 30.3 CASH FLOWS (USED IN)/PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (4,694 ) (8,498 ) (116.8 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 36 28 0.4 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (33,374 ) (962 ) (13.2 ) Investments in non-marketable equity securities - (393 ) (5.4 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities - 2,917 40.1 Investments in term deposits (145,965 ) (53,425 ) (734.3 ) Maturities of term deposits 67,870 121,423 1,668.8 Loans granted - (543 ) (7.4 ) Proceeds from repayments of loans 375 700 9.6 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (115,752 ) 61,247 841.8 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of share options 40 175 2.4 Repurchases of share options - (25 ) (0.3 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (11 ) - - Ordinary shares issuance costs (87 ) - - Repurchases of ordinary shares - (3,530 ) (48.5 ) Payment of contingent consideration and holdback amount (53 ) (5,494 ) (75.5 ) Payment for finance leases (171 ) (234 ) (3.2 ) Other financing activities (47 ) (154 ) (2.2 ) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (3,031 ) (525 ) (7.2 ) Purchase of non-redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,709 ) (58,363 ) (802.1 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,069 ) (68,150 ) (936.6 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 11,097 (1,726 ) (23.9 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (90,822 ) (6,427 ) (88.4 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 184,335 87,914 1,208.3 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 93,513 81,487 1,119.9

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 184,292 87,867 1,207.6 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 43 47 0.7 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 184,335 87,914 1,208.3

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 93,463 81,425 1,119.1 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 50 62 0.8 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 93,513 81,487 1,119.9

YANDEX N.V.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions of Russian rubles and U.S. dollars)

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 2021 RUB RUB $ CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) 23,445 (11,792) (162.1) Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 10,218 12,719 174.8 Amortization of intangible assets 2,624 4,314 59.3 Amortization of content assets 2,276 5,445 74.8 Operating lease right-of-use assets amortization and the lease liability accretion 7,036 8,040 110.5 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,141 1,554 21.4 Share-based compensation expense 10,913 15,801 217.2 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) (15) (5,403) (74.3) Foreign exchange gains (3,632) (86) (1.2) Loss from equity method investments 2,177 2 - Effect of Yandex.Market consolidation (19,230) - - Other 1,112 (2,288) (31.4) Changes in operating assets and liabilities excluding the effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 222 (6,437) (88.5) Prepaid expenses and other assets 808 (17,273) (237.3) Inventory (3,907) (2,257) (30.9) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,114) 9,897 136.0 Deferred revenue 666 1,173 16.1 Bank deposits and liabilities - (48) (0.7) Content assets (4,797) (9,603) (132.0) Content liabilities 523 2,132 29.3 Net cash provided by operating activities 26,466 5,890 81.0 CASH FLOWS (USED IN)/PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (17,375) (25,742) (353.8) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 74 62 0.9 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (33,469) (8,236) (113.2) Investments in non-marketable equity securities (15) (658) (9.0) Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities - 5,652 77.7 Investments in marketable equity securities - (9,869) (135.6) Investments in term deposits (267,957) (240,676) (3,307.8) Maturities of term deposits 161,456 292,031 4,013.6 Loans granted - (1,103) (15.3) Proceeds from repayments of loans 391 1,277 17.6 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (156,895) 12,738 175.1 CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of share options 88 1,039 14.3 Repurchases of share options (642) (67) (0.9) Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt 82,046 - - Payment of debt issuance costs (11) - - Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 72,650 - - Ordinary shares issuance costs (91) - - Repurchases of ordinary shares (10,165) (3,530) (48.5) Repayments of overdraft borrowings - (397) (5.5) Payment of contingent consideration and holdback amount (63) (5,504) (75.6) Payment for finance leases (311) (436) (6.0) Other financing activities (113) (286) (4.0) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests (3,078) (1,194) (16.4) Purchase of non-redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,709) (58,363) (802.1) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 138,601 (68,738) (944.7) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 28,888 (849) (11.8) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 37,060 (50,959) (700.4) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 56,453 132,446 1,820.3 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 93,513 81,487 1,119.9 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 56,415 132,398 1,819.6 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 38 48 0.7 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 56,453 132,446 1,820.3 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 93,463 81,425 1,119.1 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 50 62 0.8 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 93,513 81,487 1,119.9

YANDEX N.V.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE U.S. GAAP MEASURES

Reconciliation of Ex-TAC Revenues to U.S. GAAP Revenues

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Total revenues 58,335 91,305 57% 146,745 245,843 68% Less: traffic acquisition costs (TAC) 4,516 6,875 52% 14,030 18,507 32% Ex-TAC revenues 53,819 84,430 57% 132,715 227,336 71%

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP Net Income

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Net income/(loss) 21,761 (3,908) n/m 23,445 (11,792) n/m Add: depreciation and amortization 4,780 6,135 28% 12,842 17,033 33% Add: SBC expense 3,953 5,135 30% 10,913 15,801 45% Add: compensation expense related to contingent consideration (9) 36 n/m - 263 n/m Add: one-off restructuring expenses 2 - n/m 262 - n/m Less: interest income (1,009) (1,146) 14% (2,708) (3,503) 29% Add: interest expense 723 938 30% 1,626 2,592 59% Add: loss/(income) from equity method investments 94 (4) n/m 2,177 2 -100% Less: other (income)/loss, net 346 (2,686) n/m (2,976) (3,375) 13% Less: effect of Yandex.Market consolidation (19,230) - n/m (19,230) - n/m Add: income tax expense 3,573 1,122 -69% 9,229 5,402 -41% Adjusted EBITDA 14,984 5,622 -62% 35,580 22,423 -37%



Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to U.S. GAAP Net Income

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Net income/(loss) 21,761 (3,908) n/m 23,445 (11,792) n/m Add: SBC expense 3,953 5,135 30% 10,913 15,801 45% Less: income tax attributable to SBC expense (41) - n/m (89) - n/m Add: compensation expense (reversal of expense) related to contingent consideration (9) 36 n/m - 263 n/m Less: foreign exchange gains (478) (377) -21% (3,632) (86) -98% Add: increase in income tax attributable to foreign exchange gains 288 66 -77% 1,171 9 -99% Add: one-off restructuring expenses (1) - n/m 218 - n/m Add: loss from disposal of investment in Yandex.Money 900 - n/m 900 - n/m Less: effect of Yandex.Market consolidation (19,230) - n/m (19,230) - n/m Add: amortization of debt discount 504 518 3% 1,141 1,554 36% Less: reduction in income tax attributable to amortization of debt discount (126) (130) 3% (285) (389) 36% Adjusted net income 7,521 1,340 -82% 14,552 5,360 -63%

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Margin to U.S. GAAP Net Loss Margin

In RUB millions











U.S. GAAP Actual Net Loss Net Loss Margin (1) Adjustment (2) Adjusted Net Income Adjusted Net Income Margin (3) Three months ended September 30, 2021 (3,908 ) -4.3 % 5,248 1,340 1.5 % Nine months ended September 30, 2021 (11,792 ) -4.8 % 17,152 5,360 2.2 %

Reconciliation of financial results on a like-for-like basis including

Yandex.Market to U.S. GAAP financial results

In RUB millions Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2021 Change 2020 2021 Change Revenues 58,335 91,305 57% 146,745 245,843 68% Add: revenues of Yandex.Market, net of intercompany eliminations 1,547 - n/m 13,481 - n/m Revenues, including Yandex.Market 59,882 91,305 52% 160,226 245,843 53% Ex-TAC revenues 53,819 84,430 57% 132,715 227,336 71% Add: Ex-TAC revenues related to Yandex.Market, net of intercompany eliminations 1,508 - n/m 13,049 - n/m Ex-TAC revenues, including Yandex.Market 55,327 84,430 53% 145,764 227,336 56% Online advertising revenue 33,179 42,605 28% 88,048 118,187 34% Add: Online advertising revenue, related to Yandex.Market 419 - n/m 4,538 - n/m Online advertising revenue, including Yandex.Market 33,598 42,605 27% 92,586 118,187 28% Income/(loss) from operations 6,258 (5,684) n/m 11,563 (10,674) n/m Less: depreciation and amortization of assets identified in a business combinations (110) - n/m (554) - n/m Less: loss from operations of Yandex.Market, net of intercompany eliminations (228) - n/m (5,575) - n/m Income/(loss) from operations, including Yandex.Market 5,920 (5,684) n/m 5,434 (10,674) n/m Net income/(loss) 21,761 (3,908) n/m 23,445 (11,792) n/m Less: depreciation and amortization of assets identified in a business combinations and related income tax effect (99) - n/m (1,007) - n/m Less: (income)/loss of Yandex.Market 26 - n/m (2,034) - n/m Net income/(loss), including Yandex.Market 21,688 (3,908) n/m 20,404 (11,792) n/m

(1) Net loss margin is defined as net income divided by total revenues.

(2) Adjusted to eliminate SBC expense (as adjusted for the income tax attributable to SBC expense), accrual of expense related to contingent consideration, foreign exchange losses/(gains) as adjusted for the reduction/(increase) in income tax attributable to the losses/(gains), one-off restructuring expenses and amortization of debt discount (as adjusted for the related reduction in income tax). For a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net loss, please see the table above.

(3) Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income divided by total revenues.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Yulia Gerasimova

Phone: +7 495 974-35-38

E-mail: askIR@yandex-team.ru

Media Relations

Ilya Grabovskiy

Phone: +7 495 739-70-00

E-mail: pr@yandex-team.ru

SOURCE: Yandex N.V.

View source version on accesswire.com: