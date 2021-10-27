checkAd

Southern Energy Corp. Announces EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 15:45  |  18   |   |   

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (SOU:TSXV) (AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces that the Company has issued 625,000 new common shares in …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (SOU:TSXV) (AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces that the Company has issued 625,000 new common shares in the Company ("Common Shares") to satisfy an exercise of warrants over Common Shares at an exercise price of CAD0.04 per Common Share.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange to admit 625,000 new Common Shares to trading on AIM, which is expected to occur on or around 1 November 2021 ("Admission"). The new Common Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares.

Following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will be 362,597,054 Common Shares and this figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or change to their interest in the Company. There are no Common Shares held in treasury and each Common Share entitles the holder to a single vote at general meetings of the Company. Accordingly, on Admission, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 362,597,054.

Southern Energy Corp.

Ian Atkinson (President and CEO)

Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO)

+1 587 287 5401

+1 587 287 5402

Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser

James Spinney / James Bellman

Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker

Sam Merlin / Ernest Bell

Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco

James Crothers, Billy Clegg, Daniel Sherwen

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For further information, please contact:

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Southern Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669903/Southern-Energy-Corp-Announces-EXERC ...

Southern Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Southern Energy Corp. Announces EXERCISE OF WARRANTS CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (SOU:TSXV) (AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces that the Company has issued 625,000 new common shares in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Smart Eye Enters into an Agreement to Acquire iMotions and Intends to Raise Equity in a Directed ...
374WATER EXPANDS INTO EUROPE Dr. Tali Harif Joins to lead EU Commercialization
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Date and Time for Year Ended August 31, 2021 Earnings Release and ...
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Third Quarter 2021
Evotec SE: Announces Launch of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Arkose Launches Its New Business Strategy Embracing Digital Asset Mining
Corporate Update Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. (PRRY) Targeting Acquisition Candidate
Fabled Retracts Certain Technical Disclosure in Respect of the Muskwa Copper Project
NuRan Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Southern Energy Corp. Announces EXERCISE OF WARRANTS
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant
Accesswire | Analysen