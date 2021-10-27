checkAd

Fiskars Says Restructuring Programs Cost Less Than Expected

Autor: PLX AI
27.10.2021, 16:02  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Fiskars now expects the total costs of the Transformation and Restucturing programs to be a further EUR 20 million lower.Both programs will be completed by end of 2021The total cost of both programs is estimated to be approximately EUR 45 …

  • (PLX AI) – Fiskars now expects the total costs of the Transformation and Restucturing programs to be a further EUR 20 million lower.
  • Both programs will be completed by end of 2021
  • The total cost of both programs is estimated to be approximately EUR 45 million by the end of 2021
  • By the end of the third quarter, a total of EUR 34.2 million in costs had been recorded
Fiskars Abp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiskars Says Restructuring Programs Cost Less Than Expected (PLX AI) – Fiskars now expects the total costs of the Transformation and Restucturing programs to be a further EUR 20 million lower.Both programs will be completed by end of 2021The total cost of both programs is estimated to be approximately EUR 45 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus
AMD Q3 EPS USD 0.75 vs. Estimate USD 0.6
Visa Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates; Dividend Increased
Alphabet Q3 EPS, Revenue Significantly Higher Than Estimates
Daimler Truck, BP Aim to Build up to 25 Hydrogen Refuelling Stations in UK by 2030
Deutsche Bank on Very Good Path to Achieve Post-Tax ROTE of 8% in 2022, CEO Says
Ambu Short Position Initiated By Kintbury Capital
Equinor Falls 3% as Traders Take Profits After 3-Month Gain
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Pfeiffer Vacuum Raises FY Revenue Outlook After Strongest Earnings Ever
Elia Says German Regulator Decision Would Lead to Earnings Cut from 2024
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Fiskars Raises Outlook After Q3 Sales, Profit Beat Estimates
PLX AI | Analysen