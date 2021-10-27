Fiskars Says Restructuring Programs Cost Less Than Expected
- (PLX AI) – Fiskars now expects the total costs of the Transformation and Restucturing programs to be a further EUR 20 million lower.
- Both programs will be completed by end of 2021
- The total cost of both programs is estimated to be approximately EUR 45 million by the end of 2021
- By the end of the third quarter, a total of EUR 34.2 million in costs had been recorded
