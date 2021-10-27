Fiskars Says Restructuring Programs Cost Less Than Expected Autor: PLX AI | 27.10.2021, 16:02 | | 23 0 | 0 27.10.2021, 16:02 | (PLX AI) – Fiskars now expects the total costs of the Transformation and Restucturing programs to be a further EUR 20 million lower.Both programs will be completed by end of 2021The total cost of both programs is estimated to be approximately EUR 45 … (PLX AI) – Fiskars now expects the total costs of the Transformation and Restucturing programs to be a further EUR 20 million lower.Both programs will be completed by end of 2021The total cost of both programs is estimated to be approximately EUR 45 … (PLX AI) – Fiskars now expects the total costs of the Transformation and Restucturing programs to be a further EUR 20 million lower.

Both programs will be completed by end of 2021

The total cost of both programs is estimated to be approximately EUR 45 million by the end of 2021

The total cost of both programs is estimated to be approximately EUR 45 million by the end of 2021

By the end of the third quarter, a total of EUR 34.2 million in costs had been recorded



