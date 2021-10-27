checkAd

New Graber UltraLite Lift System raises the bar on lifting and lowering window shades

Feather-light operation lets customers control shade positioning from with ease and precision

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Graber, a Springs Window Fashions company, has engineered a new and innovative lift system for their solar and roller shades that lets customers position a shade quickly, quietly and precisely, controlling light and privacy levels with only a gentle touch. The Graber UltraLite Lift System debuts today and is available exclusively through Graber dealers.

Previous industry-wide lift systems can be heavy or can be difficult to accurately position. The new system eliminates those concerns and is available in over 500 choices of designer fabrics and two lift control styles: an UltraLite Cordless Lift, featuring no visible cords, and a patent-pending hybrid system, UltraLite Dual Lift, ideal for tall or hard to reach windows. The dual lift version can be operated both cordlessly and with a beaded chain that raises the entire shade with one pull. Both systems allow customers to precisely position the shade- the first time, every time.

The industry-leading technology behind The Graber UltraLite Lift System was developed in-house by Graber and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Among its innovations:

  • UltraLite shades can be raised, lowered, and precisely positioned with the lightest touch-they're virtually weightless!
  • The UltraLite lift reduces friction making it whisper quiet
  • 33% narrower gap along shade edges than Graber's current cordless system for improved light control
  • Covers 60% more window sizes than the nearest cordless roller shade competitor
  • Hidden mechanics, and updated mounting hardware provide an elegant aesthetic

"Like all of our innovations, the development of Graber's UltraLite lift system was driven by customers," said Julia Dorn, Executive Director of Product and Portfolio Management "we are meeting a need by updating our previous jog-and-stop with dramatically lighter shades and precision placement that can cover virtually any window-and that's something the Graber UltraLite Lift System takes to a new level that our competitors simply can't match."

About Graber

A Springs Window Fashions company, Graber has elevated the standard for window treatments since its founding by John Graber in 1939. Its solution-oriented approach, cost-effective pricing and reputation for trend spotting and innovation have made it a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades. Graber offers customized solutions for any window, including a wide range of stylish and inventive blinds, shades, shutters and draperies-all manufactured with the highest quality materials and designed with the end user in mind. For more information and free product swatches, visit www.graberblinds.com.

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, is a leading global supplier of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract™, Mecho™, Mariak™, and SunSetter™ brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Based in Middleton, WI, Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

Media Contacts:

Jamie Scalici / Jenna Bush
212-980-9194 / 212-284-9936
jscalici@mower.com / jbush@mower.com

SOURCE: Graber



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669908/New-Graber-UltraLite-Lift-System-rai ...




