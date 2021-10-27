checkAd

Siyata Mobile Enters into an Agreement for a US$6,000,000 Investment from The Lind Partners

Autor: Accesswire
Proceeds to Repay and Terminate Existing Convertible Notes

New Funding Convertible at US$10.00 Per Share

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA,SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced it has signed a funding agreement for gross proceeds of US$6,000,000 with Lind Global Partners II, LP, an investment fund managed by The Lind Partners, a New York based institutional fund manager (together "Lind"). Proceeds are expected within ten (10) days of the execution of the agreement, subject to customary closing conditions and will be used to repay and terminate existing convertible notes.

"Staying connected in emergency situations is more critical now than ever and we are committed to being a leading provider of innovative push-to-talk and connectivity solutions to our first responder heroes around the world", said Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata. "We are thrilled to have the support of The Lind Partners as a significant investor in Siyata and believe this funding will give us the flexibility we need to reach our goal of achieving profitability in the coming quarters."

"We are pleased to provide this investment to repay Siyata's debt, especially when the company is at such an exciting inflection point. The company has a promising product portfolio in a multi-billion-dollar emerging market and has partnered with major U.S. and international cellular carriers as distribution partners. We are hopeful that this will lead to strong growth for the company going forward," said Phillip Valliere, Managing Director at The Lind Partners.

The investment is in the form of a US$7,200,000 convertible note with a 24-month maturity, 0% annual interest rate and is convertible into Company's common shares at a fixed conversion price of US$10.00 ("Note"). Commencing 180 days after funding, the Company is required to make principal payments in 18 equal monthly installments. At the discretion of the Company, repayments can be made in cash or registered common shares. The Company will have the right to buy-back the outstanding Note amounts at any time with no penalty. Should the Company exercise this right, Lind will have the option to convert up to 25% of the Note. Additionally, the Note ranks senior to other Company debt, excluding certain debt facilities, and is secured over Company assets. Further, Lind will also receive 2,142,857 warrants exercisable for 60-months at US$4.00 per share. The Company is obligated to file a registration statement covering the shares of common stock underlying the Note and warrants within forty-five days of closing.

