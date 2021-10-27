checkAd

Carlsberg Guidance Lift Hasn't Caught Up With Consensus, BofA Says

Autor: PLX AI
27.10.2021, 16:24  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Carlsberg's guidance lift for organic operating profit growth of 10-12% for 2021 wasn't enough to catch up with consensus, which is already at 12%, analysts at Bank of America said.Carlsberg previously guided for a range of 8-11%Shares …

  • (PLX AI) – Carlsberg's guidance lift for organic operating profit growth of 10-12% for 2021 wasn't enough to catch up with consensus, which is already at 12%, analysts at Bank of America said.
  • Carlsberg previously guided for a range of 8-11%
  • Shares gave back most gains, but remain in positive territory in late afternoon
  • The stock is currently pricing in a worse outlook for 2022 than what consensus believes, BofA said
  • Cost headwinds are manageable and Carlsberg should post another year of attractive EBIT and EPS growth in 2022, the analysts said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock, with price target DKK 1,260
Carlsberg (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carlsberg Guidance Lift Hasn't Caught Up With Consensus, BofA Says (PLX AI) – Carlsberg's guidance lift for organic operating profit growth of 10-12% for 2021 wasn't enough to catch up with consensus, which is already at 12%, analysts at Bank of America said.Carlsberg previously guided for a range of 8-11%Shares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
QuantumScape Reiterates Guidance of $1.3 Billion in Liquidity at Year End
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus
AMD Q3 EPS USD 0.75 vs. Estimate USD 0.6
Visa Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates; Dividend Increased
Alphabet Q3 EPS, Revenue Significantly Higher Than Estimates
Daimler Truck, BP Aim to Build up to 25 Hydrogen Refuelling Stations in UK by 2030
Deutsche Bank on Very Good Path to Achieve Post-Tax ROTE of 8% in 2022, CEO Says
Ambu Short Position Initiated By Kintbury Capital
Beiersdorf Replaces Deutsche Wohnen in DAX Index
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Pfeiffer Vacuum Raises FY Revenue Outlook After Strongest Earnings Ever
Elia Says German Regulator Decision Would Lead to Earnings Cut from 2024
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.10.21Länder wollen weitere steuerliche Entlastung von Brauereien
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21ROUNDUP/Bier wird teurer:  Große Brauereien kündigen Preiserhöhungen an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten