Carlsberg Guidance Lift Hasn't Caught Up With Consensus, BofA Says Autor: PLX AI | 27.10.2021, 16:24 | | 34 0 | 0 27.10.2021, 16:24 | (PLX AI) – Carlsberg's guidance lift for organic operating profit growth of 10-12% for 2021 wasn't enough to catch up with consensus, which is already at 12%, analysts at Bank of America said.Carlsberg previously guided for a range of 8-11%Shares … (PLX AI) – Carlsberg's guidance lift for organic operating profit growth of 10-12% for 2021 wasn't enough to catch up with consensus, which is already at 12%, analysts at Bank of America said.Carlsberg previously guided for a range of 8-11%Shares … (PLX AI) – Carlsberg's guidance lift for organic operating profit growth of 10-12% for 2021 wasn't enough to catch up with consensus, which is already at 12%, analysts at Bank of America said.

Carlsberg previously guided for a range of 8-11%

Shares gave back most gains, but remain in positive territory in late afternoon

The stock is currently pricing in a worse outlook for 2022 than what consensus believes, BofA said

Cost headwinds are manageable and Carlsberg should post another year of attractive EBIT and EPS growth in 2022, the analysts said, reiterating a buy rating on the stock, with price target DKK 1,260 Carlsberg (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Carlsberg (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer