Aker Solutions Keeps Soaring, up 9% in Late Trading on Beat & Raise Autor: PLX AI | 27.10.2021, 16:30 | | 43 0 | 0 27.10.2021, 16:30 | (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions continues to gain throughout the day, now up 9% after beating consensus on third-quarter earnings and upgrading its guidance for the year.

For 2021, Aker Solutions increased full-year revenue guidance to around NOK 29 billion, with underlying EBITDA-margin seen up from last year to around the 6.0 percent level

Based on secured backlog and market activity, 2022 full-year revenue is at this stage seen up 15 percent from 2021, the company said

The guidance for next year looks conservative, Bank of America analysts said

The company has a very strong backlog for 2022 and record order intake expectations, BofA said

The analysts raised their price target to NOK 33.50 from NOK 28, reiterating a buy recommendation



