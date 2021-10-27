checkAd

Mucinno Holding, Inc., Q3 Work Results

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 16:50  |  17   |   |   

Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) presents its Q3 results.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO)

We are pleased to announce our results for the Q3 of 2021.

Please find them on our OTC Page:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MCNO/disclosure

Please find our Q3 presentation on our OTC page: https://s3.amazonaws.com/content.otcmarkets.com/media/195515983/etOITw ...

Contact:

Mucinno Holding, Inc.
investors@mcno.com.mx
www.mcno.com.mx
news.mcno.com.mx

SOURCE: Mucinno Holding, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669910/Mucinno-Holding-Inc-Q3-Work-Results

Disclaimer

