checkAd

Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 17:40  |  10   |   |   

The Group Adds in Excess of $4MM in Topline Revenue and 12% EBITDA Plus Additional Clinics Augments The Medi-Collective Medical Team by Adding 35 PhysiciansVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. …

The Group Adds in Excess of $4MM in Topline Revenue and 12% EBITDA Plus Additional Clinics Augments The Medi-Collective Medical Team by Adding 35 Physicians

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a non-binding term sheet to acquire 100% of 1814764 Ontario Limited ("Sudbury Clinics"). The proposed deal accounts for its existing locations, employees and patient files.

Sudbury Clinics is a leading healthcare group with four locations in Sudbury, Ontario and its surrounding area. The practice recorded in excess of $4 million in annual revenue for 2020. Its 35 physicians offer full-service family medicine consultations and services, including, but not limited to, general assessment, referrals, acute illness or injury treatment, and much more. Its existing 400,000 patient files is projected to significantly amplify The Medi-Collective ("TMC") patient database. The current clinic locations complement TMC's integrative model as two of the four locations are co-located with Rexall pharmacies.

Empower CEO & Chairman Steven McAuley stated, "Sudbury Clinics is an amazing asset for Empower Clinics in terms of existing employee capacity, infrastructure and patient reach. I'm proud of the work TMC is doing to offer comprehensive healthcare services under one roof. Our national expansion strategy continues to gain momentum as we operationalize more clinics and aim towards new jurisdictions. The addition of so many patient files has us on a path to comfortably exceed 1,000,000 patient files in 2022."

"Sudbury Clinics is a significant catalyst for TMC," added Dr. Jordan Rabinowitz and Dr. Aviv Tsimerman. "By blending their three dozen GPs and 400,000 patient files with our existing telemedicine and specialty services, we are maximizing TMC's integrated healthcare offerings, reach and revenue."

Following a definitive agreement, the Company will incorporate the existing family medicine operations into the TMC brand of clinics. TMC will offer its hallmark family telemedicine operation and other specialist services, including dermatology, internal medicine, cardiology and nephrology. By expanding to these services, TMC is broadening the scope of available services in Sudbury. Across all TMC clinics, the Company plans to market other Empower Clinics services and products such as Kai Care testing solutions and MediSure diabetic management solutions to existing and incoming clinic patients.

Seite 1 von 4
Empower Clinics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Empower Clinics weltweit erste Cannabis Klinik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files The Group Adds in Excess of $4MM in Topline Revenue and 12% EBITDA Plus Additional Clinics Augments The Medi-Collective Medical Team by Adding 35 PhysiciansVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
374WATER EXPANDS INTO EUROPE Dr. Tali Harif Joins to lead EU Commercialization
Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 16, 2021
Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Date and Time for Year Ended August 31, 2021 Earnings Release and ...
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Third Quarter 2021
Evotec SE: Announces Launch of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Arkose Launches Its New Business Strategy Embracing Digital Asset Mining
Corporate Update Planet Resource Recovery, Inc. (PRRY) Targeting Acquisition Candidate
Fabled Retracts Certain Technical Disclosure in Respect of the Muskwa Copper Project
NuRan Announces Grant of Stock Options
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Sets Date to Report Third Quarter of 2021 Results
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.10.21Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Approved to Administer Covid-19 Vaccines in the U.S.
Accesswire | Analysen
21.10.21Empower Clinics Announces Acquisition of Four Operational Ontario Clinics
Accesswire | Analysen
18.10.21Empower Clinics Opens Next The Medi-Collective Clinic in Ontario
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21Empower Clinics Subsidiary Selected To Provide Diabetes Management Solutions For British Columbia’s First Nations Communities
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21Empower Clinics and Fobi Deepen Partnership by Offering Highest Technology Testing Solutions for COVID-19
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21Empower Clinics Subsidiary MediSure Enters into Pilot with Care Group of Pharmacies to Carry Leading Diabetes Management Medical Devices in Canada
Accesswire | Analysen