Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files

The Group Adds in Excess of $4MM in Topline Revenue and 12% EBITDA Plus Additional Clinics Augments The Medi-Collective Medical Team by Adding 35 PhysiciansVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC . ( CSE:CBDT )( Frankfurt:8EC )( OTCQB:EPWCF ) (" Empower " or the " Company ") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a non-binding term sheet to acquire 100% of 1814764 Ontario Limited ("Sudbury Clinics"). The proposed deal accounts for its existing locations, employees and patient files.

The Group Adds in Excess of $4MM in Topline Revenue and 12% EBITDA Plus Additional Clinics Augments The Medi-Collective Medical Team by Adding 35 Physicians

Sudbury Clinics is a leading healthcare group with four locations in Sudbury, Ontario and its surrounding area. The practice recorded in excess of $4 million in annual revenue for 2020. Its 35 physicians offer full-service family medicine consultations and services, including, but not limited to, general assessment, referrals, acute illness or injury treatment, and much more. Its existing 400,000 patient files is projected to significantly amplify The Medi-Collective ("TMC") patient database. The current clinic locations complement TMC's integrative model as two of the four locations are co-located with Rexall pharmacies.

Empower CEO & Chairman Steven McAuley stated, "Sudbury Clinics is an amazing asset for Empower Clinics in terms of existing employee capacity, infrastructure and patient reach. I'm proud of the work TMC is doing to offer comprehensive healthcare services under one roof. Our national expansion strategy continues to gain momentum as we operationalize more clinics and aim towards new jurisdictions. The addition of so many patient files has us on a path to comfortably exceed 1,000,000 patient files in 2022."

"Sudbury Clinics is a significant catalyst for TMC," added Dr. Jordan Rabinowitz and Dr. Aviv Tsimerman. "By blending their three dozen GPs and 400,000 patient files with our existing telemedicine and specialty services, we are maximizing TMC's integrated healthcare offerings, reach and revenue."

Following a definitive agreement, the Company will incorporate the existing family medicine operations into the TMC brand of clinics. TMC will offer its hallmark family telemedicine operation and other specialist services, including dermatology, internal medicine, cardiology and nephrology. By expanding to these services, TMC is broadening the scope of available services in Sudbury. Across all TMC clinics, the Company plans to market other Empower Clinics services and products such as Kai Care testing solutions and MediSure diabetic management solutions to existing and incoming clinic patients.