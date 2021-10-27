Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million (PLX AI) – Cint Group AB to acquire Lucid, intends to raise equity and has secured debt financing.Cint buys Lucid for USD 1,070 million on a cash- and debt- free basisCint to carry out a share issue of up to approximately USD 510 million



