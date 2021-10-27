Cint Buys Lucid for $1.07 Billion; to Issue Shares for $510 Million
(PLX AI) – Cint Group AB to acquire Lucid, intends to raise equity and has secured debt financing.Cint buys Lucid for USD 1,070 million on a cash- and debt- free basisCint to carry out a share issue of up to approximately USD 510 million
(PLX AI) – Cint Group AB to acquire Lucid, intends to raise equity and has secured debt financing.Cint buys Lucid for USD 1,070 million on a cash- and debt- free basisCint to carry out a share issue of up to approximately USD 510 million
- (PLX AI) – Cint Group AB to acquire Lucid, intends to raise equity and has secured debt financing.
- Cint buys Lucid for USD 1,070 million on a cash- and debt- free basis
- Cint to carry out a share issue of up to approximately USD 510 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare