Oncology Pharma, Inc. Gives Update on Ongoing Work and Progress

27.10.2021   

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Pursuant to previous communications, Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the "Company") is making progress towards pursuing its primary goal of the Co-Development plan to bring new pharmaceutical drug formulations to market with a focused approach that aims to reduce overall costs and minimize time and duration to commercialization.

The Company has developed the framework for early feasibility and initial non-clinical studies; and is in the process of creating data that focuses on using a dactinomycin nanoemulsion drug product, intended for the treatment of pediatric cancer. Dactinomycin has been shown to be effective in destroying cancer cells. Utilizing the nanoemulsion for the targeted delivery system is expecting to allow a safe dose of the drug to be delivered over time, so it may be safely administered.

The Company is further planning on a November meeting with its Board of Directors, Scientific Advisory Board, Co-Development Partners and other advisors to discuss and present the ongoing data development, status of license agreements, commercialization and any further developments with its partner companies.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the "Company") is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

