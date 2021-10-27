checkAd

Cyberlux Corporation Announces Ms. Cheri Nolan as Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Company’s Growth

The Company partners with Ms. Nolan and Strikepoints Consulting, LLC to provide strategic guidance and business development to supercharge the Company's Operation Alpha execution.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of LED lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, announced today that United States Government expert and Department of Justice / Department of State veteran Ms. Cheri Nolan has joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor on government business development and strategic guidance matters. Under a consulting agreement between Cyberlux Corporation and Strikepoints Consulting, LLC, Ms. Nolan will assist the Company in achieving its growth objectives across its four business units, including FlightEye UAS Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions, and Infrastructure Software Solutions.

With over 40 years of executive experience, Ms. Nolan has had a very distinguished career, serving in the Office of the White House Chief of Staff, and several appointments at the Department of Justice under five Attorneys General, including as Senior Advisor to the Attorney General and as Deputy Assistant Attorney General. At the State Department she served as Director of the Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs. Most recently, Ms. Nolan served under Attorney General William Barr. In this role, Ms. Nolan served as liaison to the law enforcement community as well as program oversight, contracts management, clearance of major publications, and final review of documents attendant to major national justice policy initiatives.

Previously, Ms. Nolan served in the Executive Office of the President as Assistant Deputy Director, Office of National Drug Control Policy. Selected by the head of White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (Drug Czar), she managed the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Program (HIDTA) where she directed the $230 Million program which resulted in the more effective drug control efforts across Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies.

Ms. Nolan also served in the U.S. Department of State as Director, Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs. She was appointed by The White House to oversee all operations of a strategic federal asset.

Ms. Nolan previously served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice deploying $3 Billion in grant funding to state and local law enforcement and non-profit organizations. Ms. Nolan was responsible for both development and implementation of numerous public policy initiatives.

