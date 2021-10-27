Hilbert Group AB (publ) - NASDAQ First North - Listing Details

checkAd

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)Hilbert Group AB (publ) lists on Nasdaq First North Growth MarketListing details below, as previously communicated by Nasdaq:SharesShort name:HILB BMaximum number of …

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)

Hilbert Group AB (publ) lists on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Listing details below, as previously communicated by Nasdaq:

Shares

Short name: HILB B
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 40,300,000
ISIN code: SE0016278154
Round Lot: 1
Order book ID: 239023
Company Registration Number: 559105-2948
Market segment: First North STO/8
Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table
MIC code: SSME
Trading currency: SEK

Equity Rights

Short name: HILB TO1
Maximum number of warrants to be listed: 10,700,000
Terms: SEK 15 during the period 1
October 2021 - 31 October 2022. SEK 20 during the period 1 November 2022 - 31 October 2024.
Subscription period: 1 October 2021 - 31 October 2022. 1 November 2022 - 31 October 2024.
Last trading day: October 29, 2024
ISIN code: SE0016798300
Round Lot: 1
Order book ID: 239033
Market segment: First North STO/8
Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table
MIC code SSME
Trading currency: SEK

Classification

Code Name
50 Industrials
5020 Industrial Goods and
Services

For further information, please contact:
Niclas Sandström, CEO Hilbert Group
+46 (0) 73 756 3542
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669972/Hilbert-Group-AB-publ--NASDAQ-First- ...




Hilbert Group AB (publ) - NASDAQ First North - Listing Details STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)Hilbert Group AB (publ) lists on Nasdaq First North Growth MarketListing details below, as previously communicated by Nasdaq:SharesShort name:HILB BMaximum number of …

