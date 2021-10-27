Upwork Q3 Earnings Above Estimates; Sees Q4 Revenue $130-132 Million, EPS Loss
- (PLX AI) – Upwork total revenue grew 32% year-over-year to $128.1 million in the third quarter.
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 8.2 million vs. estimate USD 4.5 million
- Q3 adjusted net income USD 4.8 million vs. estimate USD 1.9 million
- Upwork guiding fourth-quarter 2021 revenue to between $130 million and $132 million
- Sees Q4 adj. EPS loss 3-5 cents
- Sees Q4 adj. EBITDA loss $2-4 million
