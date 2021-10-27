Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Upwork Q3 Earnings Above Estimates; Sees Q4 Revenue $130-132 Million, EPS Loss (PLX AI) – Upwork total revenue grew 32% year-over-year to $128.1 million in the third quarter.Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 8.2 million vs. estimate USD 4.5 millionQ3 adjusted net income USD 4.8 million vs. estimate USD 1.9 millionUpwork guiding …



