checkAd

Zedge Announces Revenue and Operating Income for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021; Delays Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-year Complete Earnings Results and Call

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 22:35  |  33   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a global app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 43 million monthly active users in October 2021, today announced revenue and …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a global app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 43 million monthly active users in October 2021, today announced revenue and operating income for both its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended July 31, 2021.

The Company is working to finalize the partial release (in an expected amount of approximately $0.5 million or $0.03 per share) of the valuation allowance on the Company's deferred tax asset. The Company expects to resolve the issue and proceed with its earnings release and host a conference call to discuss its full fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results within a week. In the interim, the Company is releasing the following:

Fiscal FourthQuarter Highlights (Fiscal 2021 versus Fiscal 2020)

  • Revenue increased 93.0% to$5.2 million versus $2.7 million;
  • Active subscriptions1 and subscription revenue increased 49.2% and 55.0%, respectively;
  • Operating income and operating marginof $2.2 millionand 42.2% versus$0.4 million and 14.4%, respectively;
  • MAU increased by 7.8%;
  • Zedge Premium Gross Transaction Value1 (GTV) of $0.3 million an increase of 45.0%.

Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Highlights (versus Fiscal 2020)

  • Revenue increased 106.6% to$19.6 million versus $9.5 million;
  • Active subscriptions and subscription revenue increased 49.2% and 100.8%, respectively;
  • Operating income and operating marginof $7.8 millionand 39.9% versus an operating loss of($0.4) million and (4.2)%, respectively;
  • Zedge Premium GTV of $0.95 million an increase of 29.8% versus last year.

1We use the following business metrics in this release because we believe they are useful in evaluating Zedge as an investment.

  • Monthly activeusers, or MAU, captures the numberof unique users that used our Zedge app duringthe previous 30-days of the relevant period, is useful for evaluating consumer engagement with our app which correlates to advertising revenue as more users drive more ad impressions for sale. It also allows readers and potential advertisers to evaluate the size of our user base;
  • Zedge Premium Gross Transaction Value, or GTV, is the total dollar amount of transactions conducted through the Zedge Premium Marketplace. As Zedge Premium is an internal focus for growth, we believe that this metric will help investors evaluate the progress we are making in growing this part of our business;
  • The term Active Subscriptions is replacing "paid subscriptions" due to changes made by Google Play with respect to how they calculate subscriptions. An active subscription is a subscription that has commenced and not been canceled, including paused subscriptions, and subscriptions in free trials,grace periods, or accounthold.

About Zedge

Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 43 million monthly active users in October 2021 across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art; Zedge Premium, a marketplace for artists, celebrities, and emerging creators to market their digital content, to Zedge's users; Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji; and Shortz, a mobile entertainment app in beta, focused on short-form storytelling. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, and subscriptions. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our currentjudgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Brian Siegel IRC, MBA Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669977/Zedge-Announces-Revenue-and-Operating-Income-for-the-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2021-Delays-Release-of-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-year-Complete-Earnings-Results-and-Call

Zedge Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zedge Announces Revenue and Operating Income for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021; Delays Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-year Complete Earnings Results and Call NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a global app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 43 million monthly active users in October 2021, today announced revenue and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
NuRan Announces Grant of Stock Options
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Approval of Inaugural Dividend
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Status Update on the Prefeasibility Study for the Ashram Rare ...
artnet AG: Record Results at Artnet Auctions
Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Zedge to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
Accesswire | Analysen