Telecom Italia 9-Month Organic EBITDA EUR 4.9 Billion; Guidance Updated
(PLX AI) – Telecom Italia 9-month organic EBITDA EUR 4,900 million.9-month revenue EUR 11,400 millionGuidance updatedChurn improving strongly for both fixed and mobile
