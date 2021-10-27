checkAd

Golden Matrix Group Inc. Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Registered Direct Offering

Autor: Accesswire
27.10.2021, 22:45  |  36   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OCTQX:GMGI) (the "Company"), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced the closing of its previously announced …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OCTQX:GMGI) (the "Company"), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors, pursuant to which the Company sold approximately $3.5 million worth of its common stock and warrants.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company sold 496,429 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 496,429 shares of common stock. The warrants are exercisable immediately and have an exercise price of $8.63 per share. The warrants will expire three years from the date of issuance. The purchase price for one share of common stock and one corresponding warrant was $7.00. The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering are estimated to be approximately $3.5 million before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and working capital. The Company may also use all or a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund possible investments in, or acquisitions of, complementary businesses or assets, but the Company currently has no agreements or commitments with respect to any investment or acquisition.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The securities described above were offered and sold pursuant to an effective "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-260044) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 5, 2021 and declared effective on October 15, 2021. The registered direct offering of the securities was made by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the securities being offered in the registered direct offering were filed with the SEC on October 27, 2021.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to this registered direct offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002. Interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed/will file with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Matrix Group Inc. Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Registered Direct Offering LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OCTQX:GMGI) (the "Company"), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced the closing of its previously announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Empower Clinics to Acquire Four Operational Ontario Clinics with 400,000 Patient Files
NuRan Announces Grant of Stock Options
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Approval of Inaugural Dividend
Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Positive Interim ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Status Update on the Prefeasibility Study for the Ashram Rare ...
artnet AG: Record Results at Artnet Auctions
Cinedigm Adds over 1,500 Hours of Premium Films & TV Programs to Its Rapidly Expanding Streaming ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Mental Illness, Diseases and Substance Use Disorders Often Go Hand-in-Hand Says Heritage CARES
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...